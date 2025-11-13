BGMI 4.1 Update Rolled Out For Users In India: What's New & How To Update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 4.1 update is finally rolling out for users in India. The update introduces Frosty Funland, revamped Metro Royale survival mode, sleek Porsche supercar, and much more. The update has been rolled out for Android and iOS users both in a phased manner. It could be a while before all users in India get it.

BGMI 4.1: What's new?

Frost Funland Theme: The biggest part of the update is the new Frosty Funland theme that transforms the classic Erangel map into a winter wonderland. The land is called Penguinville and it comes with snow covered villages and Christmas-sy vibes. The new theme will host mini-events like the Alchemist Penguin's Gunsmith missions, Arctic Fox portal challenges, and Cupid Penguin photo zones.

Users will also be able to collect Glacier Animal Marks to unlock rewards, recruit the mythical POWNIN the Ninja Penguin, or summon items from Penguin NPC shops.

The update also brings new gear, in line with the theme, including magic ice skates, Winterland Kar-98L rifle, salted fish rocket launcher, swordfish syringe, amd Penguin Snowmobile as well. The biggest introduction is the addition of POWNIN the Ninja Penguin, said to be an AI combat companion.

New Anamika, the Haunted Indian Bride, Character: Just for Indian users, the BGMI 4.1 update brings Anamika, the Haunted Indian Bride, a non-playable character (NPC). Krafton says players can hunt for Anamika from 9 pm IST to midnight in the HUB (and round-the-clock in Erangel) for loot drops like gold-grade horror skins, upgradable weapons, and voice packs from top Indian Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). Anamika's arsenal's include a Brass Rush and a Brass Claw.

Revamped Metro Royale: BGMI 4.1 also brings a revamped Metro Royale merging PvE and PvP in resource-packed maps teeming with AI enemies, elite bosses, and risky zones. It brings full progression tracks, chapter rewards, and permanent unlocks with a Command Centre for NPC relationship-building. The new Metro Royale also makes onboarding smoother for newcomers, offers better rewards, and new weekly missions

New Porsche supercar: There is a new Porsche supercar that joins Speed Drift mode.

How to update to BGMI 4.1:

1. Open the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).

2. Search for 'BGMI' or navigate to your library.

3. If available, tap Update—the rollout is phased, so it may appear soon if not yet.

4. Ensure a stable Wi-Fi connection, as the update clocks in at around 1-2 GB.

5. Launch the game post-update to dive into the new modes.