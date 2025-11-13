 What's New With ChatGPT 5.1? OpenAI Introduces Friendlier Responses, Improved Reasoning
What's New With ChatGPT 5.1? OpenAI Introduces Friendlier Responses, Improved Reasoning

What's New With ChatGPT 5.1? OpenAI Introduces Friendlier Responses, Improved Reasoning

ChatGPT 5.1 rollout begins today for premium subscribers, aiming to strike a balance between speed and depth in AI conversations while making the tool feel more human-like.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
ChatGPT | Canva

OpenAI has launched a significant upgrade to its ChatGPT service with the introduction of GPT-5.1. The update includes two specialised variants, an expanded set of personality options and notable improvements in reasoning capabilities, addressing feedback on previous versions that users found somewhat rigid and impersonal.

What's new with ChatGPT 5.1?

ChatGPT-5.1 Instant: At the heart of the update is GPT-5.1 Instant, tailored for routine user queries. This model prioritises warmth and conversational ease, responding more naturally to instructions and adapting its pace based on the complexity of the question. Simple prompts receive quick replies, while intricate ones trigger brief moments of deliberation for better accuracy. OpenAI describes it as the default engine for most ChatGPT sessions, enhancing responsiveness without sacrificing quality.

ChatGPT-5.1 Thinking: Complementing Instant is GPT-5.1 Thinking, optimised for tasks requiring advanced reasoning. It automatically evaluates query difficulty, allocating more processing time to tough problems such as mathematical puzzles or coding exercises. The result is clearer explanations with reduced technical jargon, making sophisticated concepts accessible to non-experts. Early benchmarks show strong performance in evaluations like AIME 2025 for maths and Codeforces for programming.

Eight new personalities to match user styles: ChatGPT 5.1 offers eight distinct personality presets, allowing users to select tones that suit their needs - Default for balanced responses, Professional for formal exchanges, Friendly for empathetic chats, Candid for straightforward advice, Quirky for light-hearted banter, Efficient for concise answers, Nerdy for enthusiastic deep dives, and Cynical for witty, sceptical perspectives. These replace and expand on earlier options, enabling seamless switches mid-conversation.

Customisation options for fine-tuned replies: Beyond presets, OpenAI is testing advanced personalisation features for a select group of users this week. These include sliders to adjust response warmth, conciseness or structure, alongside toggles for emoji frequency. Changes apply instantly across chats, fostering a more bespoke experience that evolves with user preferences.

Improved speed and engagement across the board: The ChatGPT-5.1 suite promises overall gains in conversational fluidity, with quicker handling of follow-up questions and fewer interruptions. It addresses past criticisms of 'colder' interactions by infusing more personality and consistency, while maintaining high standards in accuracy and safety.

ChatGPT 5.1 is rolling out in a phased manner

Premium tiers including Pro, Plus, Go and Business gain immediate access, with free and guest users following in the coming days. Enterprise and Education plans receive a seven-day preview before full integration. Legacy GPT-5 models remain selectable for three months via a dropdown menu. Developers can expect API integration later this week, with gradual deployment to prioritise stability. GPT-5 Pro will upgrade to GPT-5.1 Pro shortly.

