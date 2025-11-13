OnePlus 15 To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Live

OnePlus 15 to launch in India today |

OnePlus 15 is all set to launch in India today. The highly anticipated flagship device comes with premium specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The phone is confirmed to pack a 7,300mah battery and feature a triple rear camera setup. The launch event will begin at 7pm IST and sale of the phone will begin soon after.

OnePlus 15 India launch: How to watch live

OnePlus 15 will be launched in India through an online event which will be streamed on YouTube and its official OnePlus India website. Alternatively, you can watch the event live in the embedded video below:

OnePlus 15 price in India (rumoured)

The OnePlus 15 is rumoured to start at Rs. 72,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, a Rs. 3,000 increase from the OnePlus 13s launch price of Rs. 69,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB model may cost Rs. 76,999. Final prices could be slightly lower, potentially under Rs. 75,000.

OnePlus has not yet revealed the colour options for the OnePlus 15 in India. Based on teasers expect premium finishes similar to previous flagships, possibly including black, purple, and grey variants. Storage configurations include up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Confirmed variants are 12GB RAM + 256GB, 16GB RAM + 512GB, with a higher 1TB option anticipated for power users.

OnePlus 15 design

With the OnePlus 15, the company has taken a complete u-turn in design from its predecessor. The circular camera module is gone and even the boxy frame is gone. The OnePlus 15 is a more polished phone, with matte colourways, rounded corners, smoother edges, and a iPhone-like square module. Whether the OnePlus switch remains, is to be seen.

OnePlus 15 Specifications (Rumoured and Confirmed)

OnePlus seems to have been really inspried by the iPhone design this time around. The phone has embodied a flat display, round edges, and even the square-shaped module that is synonymous to the iPhone. As for specifications, the OnePlus 15 packs confirmed power with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 165Hz flat AMOLED display, OP Gaming Core for optimised gameplay, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery, and Google Gemini Mind Space for AI-driven features.

Rumours point to 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera array with an in-house imaging engine for enhanced low-light performance and video stabilisation, ditching Hasselblad tuning. It measures slim with IP-rated durability expected.