Apple TROLLED For Launching ₹20,000 iPhone Pocket; Netizens Say Brand Is 'Playing With Socks'

Apple has once again become the centre of internet jokes, but this time, not for a new gadget, but for what many are calling "the most expensive sock in history." The tech giant recently unveiled its latest lifestyle accessory, the iPhone Pocket, developed in collaboration with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake and priced at a whopping Rs 20,379 ($229.95).

Image by Apple |

About iPhone Pocket

Apple described the iPhone Pocket as a “3D-knitted pouch inspired by the idea of a piece of cloth,” designed to hold an iPhone or other small essentials. According to the company, it can be worn in several ways: tied to a bag, slung across the body, or simply handheld. "Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses an iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user's everyday items," Apple said in its statement.

Image by Apple |

Molly Anderson, Apple’s Vice President of Industrial Design, added, "Apple and Issey Miyake share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight. This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products."

Image by Apple |

Internet trolls take over

Despite Apple's sophisticated explanation, the internet wasn’t buying it. Tech influencer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) joked, "Two hundred and thirty dollars. This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy or defend anything Apple releases."

Read Also Meet Dharmendra's Talented Granddaughter Prerna Gill Making Waves As An Author

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media was soon flooded with memes and comments mocking the brand’s innovation. One user wrote, "When the main tech bros are building AI models, Apple is playing with socks." Another quipped, "Thought this was a parody,” while a third commented, “At this point, Apple is just testing how far fans will go to justify anything."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Still, a few defended the quirky design, saying it would likely appeal to fashion-forward audiences, especially "richer Asian office ladies" who love Issey Miyake’s minimal aesthetic.