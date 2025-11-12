 Meet Dharmendra's Talented Granddaughter Prerna Gill Making Waves As An Author
Dharmendra’s granddaughter, Prerna Gill, is the daughter of Vijeta Gill and has chosen a creative path far from Bollywood’s glare.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Prerna Gill, Dharmendra's granddaughter | Instagram

In a family where cinema runs through generations, one member of the Deol clan has quietly chosen a path far removed from the flashlights. While her uncles Sunny and Bobby Deol rule the big screen, and cousin Karan Deol carries the torch forward, Dharmendra’s granddaughter Prerna Gill is making her mark in the literary world with one book at a time.

For all the unversed who don't know who Prerna Gill is, keep reading as we read all about Dharmendra's granddaughter and a literary genius.

Prerna Gill

Prerna Gill | Image: Harper Collins' website

Who is Prerna Gill?

Prerna Gill is the daughter of Vijeta Gill, Dharmendra’s second daughter. Unlike many star kids who step into Bollywood, Prerna chose the written word over the camera lens. Based in Delhi, she has built an impressive reputation as a writer and editor, earning praise for her evocative storytelling and lyrical voice.

Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: Look Back At The Veteran Actor's Viral Fitness Video At 89
article-image

Her literary journey began in 2015 with her debut book, and since then, she has authored four acclaimed works, as reported by TOI. Her latest poetry collection, named “Meanwhile”, released in January 2025, beautifully captures themes of time, love, and introspection

Though she’s away from the film spotlight, Prerna shares a close relationship with the Deol family. She has often graced family gatherings, and even both Sunny and Bobby have publicly supported her books.

Isha Ambani Co-Hosts Dinner Gala With Anna Wintour In New York, Looks Snatched In Purple-Wine...
article-image

Life beyond the books

Off the page, Prerna enjoys a happy life with her husband, Pulkit Devda, a Delhi-based lawyer. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, share a love for travel, art, and literature. Her social media is a blend of rare family moments, poetry snippets, and glimpses of her quiet yet inspiring world.

