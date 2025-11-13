Oppo Find X9 Pro Teased To Feature 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, 120X Hybrid Zoom Ahead Of India Launch |

Teasers are now picking up pace with the new Oppo Find X9 series India launch being just days away. The company has now confirmed camera details of the smartphone range. Specifically, Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel camera sensor with 13.2x lossless zoom, 120x hybrid zoom. Alongside, the phone will also have two 50-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Both the phones are all set to launch in India on November 18.

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro camera details

In a new statement, Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Pro will come with a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/2.1 aperture and 13.2x lossless zoom. Hybrid zoom is touted to extend to a whopping 120x hybrid. Other camera features include 48-zone light analysis, zero-ghosting HDR, and LUMO Image Engine processor The company says that the Oppo Find X9 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to capture full 50-megapixel resolution photos across all three rear cameras, providing 4x more detail than standard 12-megapixel images with massive cropping flexibility. Other camera features include Active Optical Alignment, real-time triple exposure HDR technology, and 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording.

Both the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor. It offers 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom, with a 10cm minimum focus distance. Both models will also have a 50-megapixel JN5 (1/2.75-inch) ultra-wide camera (1/2.75- inch) with f/2.0 aperture. The camera delivers a 120° field of view and comes with autofocus support.

Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro come with advanced vapour-chamber cooling system, LUMO-enabled features like AI DEnoise, AI Demosaic, HyperTone, and Lightning Snap.

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is listed to pack a single packs 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. Finishes include Silk White for a clean look and Titanium Charcoal for a rugged appeal.

Coming to the Oppo Find X9, the phone is listed to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It is listed to come in Titanium Grey and Space Black colour options.

Regarding specifications, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are set to run on the Dimensity 9500 chipset, offering configurations with as much as 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and an Arm G1 Ultra graphics processor to tackle demanding visual workloads. These devices will operate on ColorOS 16, overlaid on Android 16.

The duo will sport foldable AMOLED displays achieving a maximum 95.5 percent screen to body ratio. Each includes a triple camera setup on the rear. Both the Find X9 and its Pro sibling are hinted to include a 50 megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50 megapixel ultrawide option. The base Find X9 will equip a 50 megapixel telephoto lens, whereas the Pro edition is expected to upgrade to a 200 megapixel telephoto module.

The entry level Find X9 carries a 7,050mAh battery, with the Pro version bumping up to a larger 7,500mAh capacity.