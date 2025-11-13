 Samsung May Launch Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone On December 5: All You Need To Know


Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Samsung is gearing up to unveil its first-ever tri-folding smartphone. A new report suggests that the smartphone will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold and it is likely to reveal on December 5.If this report is true, the launch is just weeks away and the buzz around the phone is likely to increase in the run up to unveil. Samsung is not the first OEM to launch a triple folding smartphone. Huawei unveiled the first one a few years ago.

This latest development has been reported by The Chosun Daily and it hints that the foldable smartphone will unfold three times, unlike the foldables offered by Samsung currently, which fold only once.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold specifications (expected)

Rumoured specifications of the phone include a 6.5-inch cover screen with 2,600nits brightness. Once opened, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is likely to offer a 10-inch OLED display that is essentially just shy of a tablet form. The smartphone is rumorured to be just 4.2mm thin when unfolded, and over 12-14mm thick when folded.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There is a triple rear camera setup rumoured on the device, with a 200-megapixel main sensor with up to 100x zoom. There will also be an additional ultra-wide and telephoto lens as well.

Coming to the battery, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is said to pack a 5,400mAh to 5,600mAh battery. The phone is likely to run on OneUI 8 with AI-embedded features. Of course, these are unconfirmed specifications and should be taken with a grain of salt. Samsung has made no announcements or released any teasers for the launch of this triple folding smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold expected price in India

Reports suggest that the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is likely to be about $3,000 (approximately Rs. 2.5-2.7 lakh), which positions it comfortably in the ultra-premium category. Samsung is likely to produce limited units of this device.

Apple is also looking to foray into the foldable segment next year, with its iPhone 18 lineup including a foldable smartphone. With the increasing adoption of foldable phones in the consumer market, more innovations in this space are expected in the future.  





