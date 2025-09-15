Shah Rukh Khan To Make Guest Appearance On Kajol & Twinkle Khanna's Chat Show? Latter Says 'He Did Not Answer...'

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to bring their new chat show, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, which promises an unlimited dose of entertainment, unfiltered moments, laughter, and surprises with some of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars. On Monday, September 15, the trailer of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle was unveiled in Mumbai, where The Free Press Journal was in attendance. While the trailer showcased several actors, earlier there were rumours that Shah Rukh Khan might make a guest appearance on the show. However, he was not seen in the trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan On Kajol & Twinkle Khanna's Chat Show

When asked if Shah Rukh will make an appearance on the show, Kajol clarified that the news of King Khan's presence on Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle was just a 'rumour.'

Twinkle, known for her trademark wit, added, "I will be honest. Shah Rukh came. We asked him questions. He didn't answer anything. Then, after some time, I think he wanted to go to the bathroom. So they took him away. And we were quite disappointed. And then we realised we couldn't get his date. So they had got a cardboard cutout of Shah Rukh Khan. We have that in our bloopers. So we have him."

The guest line-up of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle features an exciting mix of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kajol Reveals Her Favourite Guest On Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle

When asked who was Kajol and Twinkle's favourite guest on their talk show. To this, Kajol immediately said, "Govinda!" She elaborated, “I think our two most favourite guests on the show would have to be Salman and Aamir."

Kajol added, "No, actually, to be very honest, my favourite guest on the show was Govinda. I have to say that he was so super entertaining. I mean not to say that everybody was not nice or good, but Govinda is Govinda! Hands down, nobody can argue with that! He is a trend; he is an icon; all of it. I mean, everybody has their go-to Govinda dance song, and we can instantly think about it right now!"

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's Reaction To Kajol & Twinkle's Chat Show

When asked about their husbands Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn’s reaction, Kajol jokingly said that she and Twinkle decided to come together for a chat show just to 'irritate' Ajay and Akshay.. "I think it was that because we were like no, no more censorship, it shall not happen again, it's a law, we passed it," she added.



To this, Twinkle added with a laugh, "My husband always tells me, 'Chashma peheno,' which is his code for asking me to keep quiet. So now I told him, 'You wear the chashma!'"

Kajol & Twinkle Khanna On Co-Hosting Their Chat Show

Kajol, who is set to collaborate with Twinkle, opened up about co-hosting the show, adding, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos, the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about. We have turned the traditional talk-show format on its head: no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Too Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered, filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy."

Twinkle added further, “I have always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humour, and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief.