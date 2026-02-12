YouTuber Shares Video Of Pirated Copies Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Being Sold Openly In Pakistan For Only ₹16

New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock has claimed to have found pirated copies of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar being sold openly in Pakistan for as little as PKR 50 (approximately Rs 16). The revelation was shared in his recent video, which is reportedly filmed at Karachi’s well-known Rainbow Centre - a marketplace often associated with the sale of pirated content.

In the video, Karl documents his visit to the market, where DVDs of several films, including Dhurandhar, were allegedly available despite the official ban on Indian films in Pakistan. Due to ongoing political tensions between the two countries, Indian movies are not permitted for theatrical release across the border. However, as shown in the footage, pirated versions continue to find their way into local markets.

A YouTuber from NZ Karl Rock discovers pirated copies of Dhurandhar movie being sold openly in Pakistan for PKR 50 (INR 16) pic.twitter.com/J82E1BeYRT — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) February 12, 2026

Karl expressed surprise at how easily the film could be purchased at such a low price. The vlogger also pointed out that piracy remains an issue in certain markets, where enforcement against copyright violations appears inconsistent.

He also stated in the video that Ranveer is Sindhi and that his grandparents came to India from Pakistan during partition.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer, turned out to be a massive box office phenomenon in India, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film. More than two months after its theatrical release, the film continues to run successfully in cinemas. Notably, it has managed to sustain its big-screen momentum even after its debut on an OTT platform, reflecting its strong audience pull.

Now, the film's second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated to hit theatres on March 19.

Recently, the makers unveiled a teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, though it received mixed reactions online. Several social media users claimed it resembled the end-credits sequence of the first film. Despite the chatter, reports suggest that the promotional campaign is set to intensify in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the team is planning to release a song from the film in February. The official trailer is expected to drop on March 5, shortly after Holi, with a grand launch event reportedly being organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s BKC.