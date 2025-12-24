 'Inko Koi Kutta Bhi Nahi Janta...': Hindustani Bhau LASHES Out At Jaya Bachchan Over 'Gande Pant' Comment On Paps At Mumbai Event—VIDEO
Former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau lashed out at veteran actress Jaya Bachchan over her controversial remarks against paparazzi. Speaking at a Mumbai event on Tuesday, he mocked her, saying, "Kya naam hai uska? Jaya Prada?" He added, "Aapki wajah se hi yeh log dikh rahe hain, warna inko koi kutta bhi nahi jaanta," urging paps to stop chasing her.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Hindustani Bhau, Jaya Bachchan |

Former Bigg Boss contestant and social media personality Vikas Jayaram Phatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, recently lashed out at veteran actress Jaya Bachchan over her controversial remarks against paparazzi. She had said that they wear 'drainpipe-tight, gande pant' and insulted them. On Tuesday, December 23, at an event in Mumbai, Bhau slammed Jaya, claiming that she herself wears a Rs 150 saree, and even mocked her by mistakenly calling her 'Jaya Prada.'

Hindustani Bhau Slams Jaya Bachchan

He was heard saying, "Kya naam hai uska? Amitabh Bachchan ki wife ka? Jaya Prada? Jaya Bachchan… Woh khud Chor Bazaar se Rs 150 ki saree pehenti hai, aur phir in logon (paps) ko 'gareeb' bolti hai, ki kaise gande kapde pehen kar aate hain."

Check out the video:

'Inko Koi Kutta Bhi Nahi Jaanta'

Further, he was heard saying, "Arre, aise logon ke peeche jaate hi kyun ho jahan aapko izzat hi nahi milti? Inko inki aukaat tab pata chalegi jab aap inko dikhana band karoge. Aapki wajah se hi yeh log dikh rahe hain, warna inko koi kutta bhi nahi jaanta."

Bhau also urged the paparazzi to stop chasing those to disrespect them. He added, "Jahan aapko izzat nahi milti, main aap sab se haath jod kar kehta hoon, hum log jo bane hain, woh aapki wajah se bane hain. Aur agar hum hi aapki izzat nahi karenge na, toh aap logon ko sochna bohot zaroori hai… ki aakhir jaate kyun ho?"

What Jaya Bachchan Said

Speaking with Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in Mumbai, Jaya said, "Yeh jo bahar drain pipe tight gande gande pehen pehen kar, haath mein mobile le ke...They think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass. What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aate hai, kis tarah ka education hai, kya background hai?"

As of now, Jaya Bachchan has not reacted to the backlash.

