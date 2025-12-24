 'Absolutely Disheartened': TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Calls Out Mumbai Police For Not Making An Arrest In Assault Case
Actor Anuj Sachdeva once again took to Instagram to share photos of the injuries he suffered in a physical assault by a neighbour, expressing deep distress over the lack of police action. Calling it a "failure of the system," the actor said he continues to struggle for justice despite having evidence.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Anuj Sachdeva | Instagram

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva has been been vocal about the recent physical assault he had to face. He was attacked by a neighbour Pradeep Singh in his society in Goregaon, Mumbai. Anuj once again uploaded a photo of his injuries on Instagram.

Anuj wrote, "The injuries I sustained on the night of the assault. Apart from that the mental trauma have gone through every night thinking how unsafe is mumbai today." He further claimed that so far "no arrest" has been made by the police.

Anuj added, "The culprit is roaming around scott-free. ABSOLUTELY DISHEARTENED by how the law of the land functions. This is a MIGHTY FAILURE of our system! (sic)"

Seeing no response from the Mumbai police, a user commented, @mumbaipolice it’s been a nightmare for us dealing with this. The physical exertion, the mental trauma. I always thought cops were present to safeguard the interests of innocents, but looks like the story is something else altogether. I always took pride in this city, it’s safety, it’s police force - but they have really really let us down (sic)."

article-image

Anuj also took to his Instagram story to inform his fans that there has been no arrest made by the Mumbai police. He further re-shared the post with the caption, "Proof of the Failure of our System (sic)."

In another post, Anuj claimed that how being left "unheard" after the physical assault is a struggle in its own. he said, "Even with evidence, I'm still struggling for justice." He further urged, journalists, podcaster or any other credible platform to connect to him to listen to his story.

On Sunday night (December 14), Anuj reported an assault incident on social media by sharing a video of the attack. The footage shows one of his neighbours repeatedly hitting and verbally abusing the actor during a dispute over a dog.

