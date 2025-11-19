 Nayanthara Receives Car Worth ₹10 Crore From Husband Vignesh Shivan As Birthday Gift, Latter Says 'Love You Madly'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNayanthara Receives Car Worth ₹10 Crore From Husband Vignesh Shivan As Birthday Gift, Latter Says 'Love You Madly'

Nayanthara Receives Car Worth ₹10 Crore From Husband Vignesh Shivan As Birthday Gift, Latter Says 'Love You Madly'

Vignesh Shivan, who is a film director, gifted his wife Nayanthara a brand new Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre which costs a whopping Rs 10 crore. On Instagram, Vignesh shared a couple of photos in which he, Nayanthara and their kids are seen posing with the swanky car. Along with the photos, he also penned a sweet birthday note for the Jawan actress

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

Actress Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday on November 18 and received one of the most special gifts from her husband Vignesh Shivan. The film director gifted his wife a brand new Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre which costs a whopping Rs 10 crore.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Vignesh shared a couple of photos in which he, Nayanthara and their kids are seen posing with the swanky car.

Along with the photos, he also penned a sweet birthday note for the Jawan actress. "Yennam Pol Vazhkai ❤️😇😍🙏 Happy birthday my uyir @nayanthara ❤️ Nee pirandha dhinam….. Varam ❤️😇 Love you truly, madly, deeply my azhagi love you ❤️❤️❤️ From your Uyir, Ulag, big uyir ❤️ all your beloved people."

Read Also
Saif Ali Khan Buys 2 Office Units In Mumbai's Andheri For ₹30.75 Crore
article-image

"With an overwhelming heart & a love filled life thanking the universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments ❤️❤️❤️ only filled with abundant love, unwavering positivity & pure good will," Vignesh added.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra SEC Tells Bombay High Court That VVPAT Not Mandatory For Local Body Polls and Not Technically Feasible
Maharashtra SEC Tells Bombay High Court That VVPAT Not Mandatory For Local Body Polls and Not Technically Feasible
Palghar Tragedy: Massive Fire Engulfs Mattress Manufacturing Unit In Wada MIDC; Workers Injured | VIDEO
Palghar Tragedy: Massive Fire Engulfs Mattress Manufacturing Unit In Wada MIDC; Workers Injured | VIDEO
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Attending The Show, Do Not Forget To Carry This
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Attending The Show, Do Not Forget To Carry This
Ashes 1st Test: Why Was Glenn McGrath SACKED? Australia Legend Removed From Commentary Panel For This Reason
Ashes 1st Test: Why Was Glenn McGrath SACKED? Australia Legend Removed From Commentary Panel For This Reason

Reacting to the post, actor R Madhavan commented, "World War™ wonderful happy birthday and congratulations on the jazzy Wheels." Fans also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for Nayanthara.

Nayanthara and Vignesh often share glimpses of their life on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara's documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was premiered on Netflix, offering a glimpse into the life of South India's Lady Superstar, including unseen moments from her grand wedding Vignesh that took place in 2022.

She was also seen in sports psychological thriller Test alongside Madhavan and Siddharth. The actress has interesting films lined up. She will next be seen in projects like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Dear Students, Mannangatti Since 1960, Hi, Patriot, Mookuthi Amman 2 and Rakkayie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Aditya Dhar Crossed Limit Of Cheapness': Dhruv Rathee SLAMS Violence In Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar,...

'Aditya Dhar Crossed Limit Of Cheapness': Dhruv Rathee SLAMS Violence In Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar,...

'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ...

'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ...

Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where You Can Stream The Documentary...

Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where You Can Stream The Documentary...

AP Dhillon India Tour 2025: Ranveer Singh, Karan Aujla, Sanjay Dutt & Hardik Pandya To Feature As...

AP Dhillon India Tour 2025: Ranveer Singh, Karan Aujla, Sanjay Dutt & Hardik Pandya To Feature As...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 46: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Falls, Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 46: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Falls, Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav...