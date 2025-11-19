Nayanthara Receives Car Worth ₹10 Crore From Husband Vignesh Shivan As Birthday Gift, Latter Says 'Love You Madly'

Actress Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday on November 18 and received one of the most special gifts from her husband Vignesh Shivan. The film director gifted his wife a brand new Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre which costs a whopping Rs 10 crore.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Vignesh shared a couple of photos in which he, Nayanthara and their kids are seen posing with the swanky car.

Along with the photos, he also penned a sweet birthday note for the Jawan actress. "Yennam Pol Vazhkai ❤️😇😍🙏 Happy birthday my uyir @nayanthara ❤️ Nee pirandha dhinam….. Varam ❤️😇 Love you truly, madly, deeply my azhagi love you ❤️❤️❤️ From your Uyir, Ulag, big uyir ❤️ all your beloved people."

"With an overwhelming heart & a love filled life thanking the universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments ❤️❤️❤️ only filled with abundant love, unwavering positivity & pure good will," Vignesh added.

Reacting to the post, actor R Madhavan commented, "World War™ wonderful happy birthday and congratulations on the jazzy Wheels." Fans also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for Nayanthara.

Nayanthara and Vignesh often share glimpses of their life on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara's documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was premiered on Netflix, offering a glimpse into the life of South India's Lady Superstar, including unseen moments from her grand wedding Vignesh that took place in 2022.

She was also seen in sports psychological thriller Test alongside Madhavan and Siddharth. The actress has interesting films lined up. She will next be seen in projects like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Dear Students, Mannangatti Since 1960, Hi, Patriot, Mookuthi Amman 2 and Rakkayie.