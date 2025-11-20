Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend

Image courtesy: Dessert Therapy

A Mumbai dessert brand has sparked a major online conversation after publicly accusing a Zomato customer of using an AI-generated photograph to demand a refund for a luxury cake. The post, shared by the popular chain Dessert Therapy, has quickly gone viral, with many shocked at the audacity of the attempt and others applauding the brand for calling it out.

What exactly happened?

The controversy began when Dessert Therapy uploaded a carousel on Instagram detailing an incident they described as both "frustrating" and "ridiculously funny." According to the brand, a customer named Aditi Singh filed a complaint on Zomato claiming her cake, a 1-kg Almond Praline Strawberries Dark Chocolate Cake priced at ₹2,500, arrived damaged, with chocolate "spillage" as if it had fallen to one side. She then allegedly requested a refund of ₹1,820.

Check out the post below:

But what caught the brand’s attention was the suspicious nature of the complaint photo. Dessert Therapy said the customer had used an AI-generated image, prompting them to post: "As a brand, we encounter multiple false customer claims… The lengths to which customers go is, at times, frustrating and even ridiculously funny. But this instance is an abomination."

In another slide, the brand broke down the signs of the fake image, stating, "ChatGPT couldn’t get the strawberries, the birthday tag and the consistency of the cream right." The photo displayed bizarre details, from an unnaturally smooth layer of cream to misshapen strawberries and a birthday tag that read “Appy Birthda” instead of “Happy Birthday.”

Dessert Therapy explained their frustration further, "As a hospitality brand, we get called out for the smallest of errors… But there’s no platform to call out customers!"

Internet reactions pour in

The post triggered a flood of comments, with most users siding firmly with the dessert shop. One wrote, "Good for calling out with name. Also we love you. Keep growing ❤️" Another said, "Damn! Shame on such people… Glad u did 🙌"

Many long-time customers vouched for the brand’s quality: “I have bought so many cakes from your place — all have been brilliant even in delivery.”

Others expressed concern over the misuse of AI: “What a devious use of AI. This will impact genuine customers.” and “Good you shared. It’s really not done.”