 Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleCustomers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend

Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend

A Mumbai dessert shop went viral after accusing a Zomato customer of using an AI-generated cake image to claim a refund. Dessert Therapy said the customer used a fake photo to report a damaged ₹2,500 cake and demand ₹1,820 back. The brand highlighted AI glitches in the picture and publicly called out the “shameless” misuse, prompting strong online support.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Image courtesy: Dessert Therapy

A Mumbai dessert brand has sparked a major online conversation after publicly accusing a Zomato customer of using an AI-generated photograph to demand a refund for a luxury cake. The post, shared by the popular chain Dessert Therapy, has quickly gone viral, with many shocked at the audacity of the attempt and others applauding the brand for calling it out.

Read Also
Will Machines Take Over Barber's Job? Viral Video Shows Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device
article-image

What exactly happened?

The controversy began when Dessert Therapy uploaded a carousel on Instagram detailing an incident they described as both "frustrating" and "ridiculously funny." According to the brand, a customer named Aditi Singh filed a complaint on Zomato claiming her cake, a 1-kg Almond Praline Strawberries Dark Chocolate Cake priced at ₹2,500, arrived damaged, with chocolate "spillage" as if it had fallen to one side. She then allegedly requested a refund of ₹1,820.

Check out the post below:

FPJ Shorts
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Run Onto The Stage, Hug Singer - Watch Video
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Run Onto The Stage, Hug Singer - Watch Video
'Paisa Vasool': Foreign Tourists Dance Their Hearts Out On 'Chunari Chunari' At Rajasthan Petrol Pump; Video Goes Viral
'Paisa Vasool': Foreign Tourists Dance Their Hearts Out On 'Chunari Chunari' At Rajasthan Petrol Pump; Video Goes Viral
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
US President Donald Trump Supports Legal Migration, Will Welcome 'Thousands Of People' From Abroad To Train American Workers In Tech-Related Industries
US President Donald Trump Supports Legal Migration, Will Welcome 'Thousands Of People' From Abroad To Train American Workers In Tech-Related Industries

But what caught the brand’s attention was the suspicious nature of the complaint photo. Dessert Therapy said the customer had used an AI-generated image, prompting them to post: "As a brand, we encounter multiple false customer claims… The lengths to which customers go is, at times, frustrating and even ridiculously funny. But this instance is an abomination."

Read Also
'Air So Sh*t Even My Dog's Sick': Viral Reddit Photo Shows Golden Retriever On Nebuliser After...
article-image

In another slide, the brand broke down the signs of the fake image, stating, "ChatGPT couldn’t get the strawberries, the birthday tag and the consistency of the cream right." The photo displayed bizarre details, from an unnaturally smooth layer of cream to misshapen strawberries and a birthday tag that read “Appy Birthda” instead of “Happy Birthday.”

Dessert Therapy explained their frustration further, "As a hospitality brand, we get called out for the smallest of errors… But there’s no platform to call out customers!"

Internet reactions pour in

The post triggered a flood of comments, with most users siding firmly with the dessert shop. One wrote, "Good for calling out with name. Also we love you. Keep growing ❤️" Another said, "Damn! Shame on such people… Glad u did 🙌"

Many long-time customers vouched for the brand’s quality: “I have bought so many cakes from your place — all have been brilliant even in delivery.”

Others expressed concern over the misuse of AI: “What a devious use of AI. This will impact genuine customers.” and “Good you shared. It’s really not done.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend

Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend

Will Machines Take Over Barber's Job? Viral Video Shows Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device

Will Machines Take Over Barber's Job? Viral Video Shows Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device

'Air So Sh*t Even My Dog's Sick': Viral Reddit Photo Shows Golden Retriever On Nebuliser After...

'Air So Sh*t Even My Dog's Sick': Viral Reddit Photo Shows Golden Retriever On Nebuliser After...

Milkha Singh Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About 'India’s Flying Sikh'

Milkha Singh Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About 'India’s Flying Sikh'

Jennifer Lopez & Justin Bieber To Perform At A Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur, India? Know Here

Jennifer Lopez & Justin Bieber To Perform At A Billionaire Wedding In Udaipur, India? Know Here