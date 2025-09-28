Bhopal News: Van Vihar Opts For Cautious Vulture Release After Failed Attempt |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the setback earlier this year, where six captive-bred vultures were released into the wild near Halali Dam and three of them died, Van Vihar National Park is once again preparing to release vultures, but this time with a methodical and phased strategy.

Officials are opting for a soft release, starting with placing the vultures inside a specially designed enclosure within a forested area. This will give the birds time to acclimatise to natural surroundings and learn survival behaviours before they are fully released into the wild.

The initiative is being treated as a learning curve, and the new plan is aimed at avoiding the fatal mistakes of the past.

An officer from Van Vihar said the earlier idea of direct release into the wild had clearly backfired, with the birds unable to adapt or locate food. The new approach, he said, would allow vultures to experience wild-like conditions inside an enclosure equipped with hills and natural features.

Here, they will be provided with carcasses to help them develop scavenging habits essential for survival post-release.

Enclosure before exposure

The first step in the revised release strategy involves preparing a secure enclosure within forested land that offers natural terrain. Vultures will remain within this controlled setting until they exhibit the ability to live independently. Only then will they be gradually released into open wilderness in small groups.

The site for the enclosure is yet to be finalised, but officials are actively considering options beyond Halali Dam, including Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur. The enclosure will be built in such a way that the vultures cannot leave prematurely, allowing a structured adaptation period.

GPS tags to track post-release survival

Van Vihar Director Vijay Kumar said that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being finalised to guide the soft release process. A proposal has already been sent to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), and once clearance is granted, the phased release will begin.

Each vulture will be fitted with a GPS-GSM tracking tag to closely monitor its movement, health, and survival in both the enclosure phase and post-release into the wild. The use of technology is expected to provide valuable data and quick response options if any issue arises.

Kerwa centre breeding endangered species

The vultures set to be released are part of a long-term captive breeding project at the Vulture Conservation Centre in Kerwa, which currently houses 92 birds.

These include two endangered species—Long Billed Vultures and White Rumped Vultures—both critical to the ecosystem for their role in natural carcass disposal.

Officials stress the importance of carefully releasing these birds, as they represent a vital population for reversing the decline in vulture numbers across central India.

Three dead in last attempt

The April 2025 release of six captive-bred vultures into the HalaliDam forest ended in disappointment, with three vultures dying within weeks. Initial observations suggest they failed to adapt to wild conditions, primarily because they could not locate or scavenge food.

The experience prompted a complete overhaul of the release strategy, shifting the focus from immediate freedom to gradual, supported transition.