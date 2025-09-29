MP News: Department Of Telecommunication Launches Financial Fraud Risk Indicator | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To combat the challenge of cyber fraud, the department of telecommunications (DOT) has also become active. The DOT has now launched the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FFRI) which alerts users about any suspicious transactions, as per officials.

The DOT’s digital intelligence wing has also begun analysing data received through its app, Sanchar Saathi, to curb the spread of telemarketing and Internet-based cyber fraud.

As part of this initiative, the DOT has blocked 35,000 telephone numbers across the state, which were making commercial and investment-related calls to consumers. There was also a possibility of cyber fraud using these numbers.

According to director of DOT Bhopal Jai Wadhwani, a digital intelligence portal has been created to address online fraud based on complaints received on the Sanchar Sathi app. Any suspicious transaction can be slowed down based on the complaints received.

This significantly reduces the delay in funds being deposited into bank accounts, and if a complaint about fraud is received during this time, the transaction is cancelled and refunded. This has also protected people from fraudulent scams.