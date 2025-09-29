 MP News: Department Of Telecommunication Launches Financial Fraud Risk Indicator
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Department Of Telecommunication Launches Financial Fraud Risk Indicator

MP News: Department Of Telecommunication Launches Financial Fraud Risk Indicator

The DOT has blocked 35,000 telephone numbers across the state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Department Of Telecommunication Launches Financial Fraud Risk Indicator | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To combat the challenge of cyber fraud, the department of telecommunications (DOT) has also become active. The DOT has now launched the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FFRI) which alerts users about any suspicious transactions, as per officials.

The DOT’s digital intelligence wing has also begun analysing data received through its app, Sanchar Saathi, to curb the spread of telemarketing and Internet-based cyber fraud.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment
article-image

As part of this initiative, the DOT has blocked 35,000 telephone numbers across the state, which were making commercial and investment-related calls to consumers. There was also a possibility of cyber fraud using these numbers.

According to director of DOT Bhopal Jai Wadhwani, a digital intelligence portal has been created to address online fraud based on complaints received on the Sanchar Sathi app. Any suspicious transaction can be slowed down based on the complaints received.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Files Police Complaint Against Maharashtra Congress Over 'Provocative' Social Media Post
BJP Files Police Complaint Against Maharashtra Congress Over 'Provocative' Social Media Post
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case

This significantly reduces the delay in funds being deposited into bank accounts, and if a complaint about fraud is received during this time, the transaction is cancelled and refunded. This has also protected people from fraudulent scams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children

MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection

Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike

Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike

MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case

MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case

MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife...

MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife...