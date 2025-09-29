 Bhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment

Bhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment

₹20k was reimbursed same day. The issuance of the UMID card will be extremely helpful in the newborn's further medical treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment | Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Division of West Central Railway has distributed a UMID (Unique Medical Identification) card for the treatment of a one-day-old newborn baby.

Considering the severity of the emergency, a UMID card was immediately issued for the one-day-old newborn baby of Rajesh Kumar Meena, Deputy Chief Ticket Examiner, Bhopal Division.

Given the child's critical health condition, he was immediately referred to a private hospital for treatment.

Read Also
West Central Railway Announces 11 Bi-Weekly Puja Special Service For Festive Rush
article-image

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that the Railways, in addition to providing superior passenger amenities, also pays special attention to the interests of its employees and their families.

FPJ Shorts
Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges ₹5 Crore Extortion Threat Call From International Number
Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges ₹5 Crore Extortion Threat Call From International Number
US President Donald Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Abroad
US President Donald Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Abroad
Maharashtra’s STEMI Program Saves Over 13,000 Lives, Boosts Heart Attack Detection
Maharashtra’s STEMI Program Saves Over 13,000 Lives, Boosts Heart Attack Detection
Mumbai News: BMC’s Missed ABER Targets Expose Gaps In City's Malaria Fight
Mumbai News: BMC’s Missed ABER Targets Expose Gaps In City's Malaria Fight

The one-day-old newborn received immediate medical treatment through the UMID card, and the Division reimbursed the employee's medical expenses of Rs 20,000 on the same day.

The issuance of the UMID card will be extremely helpful in the newborn's further medical treatment. The railway employee expressed his gratitude to the Bhopal Division's Personnel Department for this prompt action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death While Taking Shelter Under Huge Rock In Chhatarpur,...

MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death While Taking Shelter Under Huge Rock In Chhatarpur,...

Bhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment

Bhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment

Bhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported

Bhopal News: Portion Of Hamidia College Building Collapses, No Injuries Reported

MP News: Friend Gives Lift To 14-Year-Old Girl On Pretext Of Dropping Her School, Takes Her To Fort...

MP News: Friend Gives Lift To 14-Year-Old Girl On Pretext Of Dropping Her School, Takes Her To Fort...

MP News: Forest Department Rescues Injured Porcupine Near Jabalpur’s Devtal Pond

MP News: Forest Department Rescues Injured Porcupine Near Jabalpur’s Devtal Pond