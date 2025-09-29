Bhopal News: Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment

Bhopal Railway Division Issues UMID To One-Day-Old For Emergency Treatment | Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Division of West Central Railway has distributed a UMID (Unique Medical Identification) card for the treatment of a one-day-old newborn baby.

Considering the severity of the emergency, a UMID card was immediately issued for the one-day-old newborn baby of Rajesh Kumar Meena, Deputy Chief Ticket Examiner, Bhopal Division.

Given the child's critical health condition, he was immediately referred to a private hospital for treatment.

Read Also West Central Railway Announces 11 Bi-Weekly Puja Special Service For Festive Rush

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that the Railways, in addition to providing superior passenger amenities, also pays special attention to the interests of its employees and their families.

The one-day-old newborn received immediate medical treatment through the UMID card, and the Division reimbursed the employee's medical expenses of Rs 20,000 on the same day.

The issuance of the UMID card will be extremely helpful in the newborn's further medical treatment. The railway employee expressed his gratitude to the Bhopal Division's Personnel Department for this prompt action.