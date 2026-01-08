MP News: Woman Loses ₹1 Lakh After Downloading APK File Sent On WhatsApp In Jabalpur

Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman lost ₹1 lakh to cyber fraud after she was tricked into downloading an APK file on her mobile phone in Jabalpur on Thursday.

According to information, the cybercriminals hacked her PhonePe account and withdrew money without her knowledge, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sunita Kashyap, a resident of Rajul City, Bilhari. According to her complaint, she received a phone call from an unknown person who claimed to be an officer from the electricity company.

The caller told her that her electricity bill was not showing online and asked her to download a mobile application to resolve the issue.

The fraudster later sent an APK file on WhatsApp and instructed her to install it on her phone. After the file was downloaded, the accused gained access to her mobile phone and digital payment apps. Within a short time, ₹1 lakh was transferred from her PhonePe account to another account.

When she noticed the transaction, she immediately understood that she had been cheated and approached the police.

Based on her complaint, the Gorakhpur police station registered a case and began an investigation. Police said a search is on to trace the unknown cyber fraudsters involved in the incident.

Police officials have advised people to stay alert and not download APK files or click on links sent through WhatsApp or unknown numbers.

Citizens have also been urged to confirm such calls directly with service providers to avoid falling prey to cyber scams.