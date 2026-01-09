Madhya Pradesh January 9, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, No Relief From Chills Ahead; Chhatarpur Coldest @ 3.4°C | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Severe cold and dense fog were clearly seen across Madhya Pradesh on Friday, which has clearly disrupted daily lives.

Due to heavy fog in the morning, more than a dozen trains coming from Delhi to Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain were delayed by several hours.

The worst affected was the Malwa Express, which was running about six and a half hours late.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, there is no immediate relief from the cold and fog.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming days, with fog likely in the morning and evening. This may continue to affect rail and road traffic across the state.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

During the night between Thursday and Friday, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3.4 degrees Celsius. Datia recorded 3.9 degrees, Shivpuri 4 degrees and Rajgarh 5 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees, Mandla 5.9 degrees, Rewa 6 degrees, Umaria 6.4 degrees, while Sidhi and Tikamgarh recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Among major cities, Gwalior was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the daytime temperature there was only 10.4 degrees.

In Bhopal, the night temperature was 8 degrees Celsius, while Indore recorded 9.4 degrees, Ujjain 8.3 degrees and Jabalpur 8.4 degrees Celsius.