 MP News: Mahaabhishek, Community Feasts & Grand Celebrations Mark Praktya Utsav
The sacred milk anointing ceremony commenced with conch shells and temple bells at noon. Pandit Hemant Shastri led the grand ritual using 1 quintal of milk, while Jagannath Temple at Peshwa Ghat hosted an even more elaborate ceremony under Mahant Shri Hridaygiri Maharaj’s guidance, where the mahaabhishek of the river was performed using 300 liters of milk at Ahilya Ghat.

Updated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Maheshwar’s historic ghats witnessed extraordinary scenes of devotion Sunday as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate Goddess Narmada’s Praktya Utsav on Sunday. 

The ancient stone steps along the Reva River overflowed with faithful pilgrims from across the Nimar region.

Moreover, kanya pujan of 1,100 girls was performed and sacred offerings were made in accordance with ancient customs. Maintaining their two-decade tradition, the Baneshwar Temple Service Committee, served over 5,000 devotees a community mass feast of puri, vegetables and halwa.

Moreover, kanya pujan of 1,100 girls was performed and sacred offerings were made in accordance with ancient customs. Maintaining their two-decade tradition, the Baneshwar Temple Service Committee, served over 5,000 devotees a community mass feast of puri, vegetables and halwa.

Devotee Pradeep Walia offered chunari to Goddess Narmada. 

Administrative officials, includingMandleshwar SDM Purva Mandloi and SDOP Shweta Shukla, supervised security arrangements. Police teams under station in-charges Jagdish Goyal and Deepak Yadav managed traffic and safety from

parking areas to ghats. Administration installed barricades in deep water zones and SDRF teams with boats alongside local divers to strengthen safety measures.

Mahant Hridaygiri Maharaj concluded festivities by urging devotees to maintain cleanliness of Narmada River, avoid plastic usage and pledge environmental protection through sapling plantation. Similar celebrations unfolded at Mandleshwar’s Ramghat, where pilgrims took holy dips and enjoyed a community feast.

