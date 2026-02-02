Anupamaa Written Update, February 2: Anupama Reveals She's Alive, Exposes Rajni In Shocking Twist

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, February 2: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rajni apologising to the chawl residents for Anupama's disappearance and claiming that she will ensure the investigation is carried out properly. However, the chawl people threaten Rajni, saying that Anupama had vowed to take revenge before dying. This leaves Rajni shaken, and she begins hallucinating Anupama’s voice saying, "Kyu maara mujhe."

As Rajni is about to dig the ground, Anupama suddenly appears and asks her to touch her, revealing that she is alive. Rajni is left stunned and claims that Varun had informed her about Anupama’s death. Anupama counters this by saying Varun only repeated what he was instructed to say.

Anupama reminds Rajni that she confessed to all her crimes out of fear. Rajni's children, Varun and Prerna, also turn against her, stating that she was never a good mother. When Anupama calls Rajni out for prioritising profit over relationships, Rajni continues to insist that she is not at fault.

A flashback reveals how Anupama convinced the chawl residents to be part of her plan to expose Rajni’s true identity. Anupama then shows Rajni a video in which she confesses to all her misdeeds and asks her to admit the truth in front of everyone before the matter goes to court. Soon after, the chawl residents begin throwing lemons and chillies at Rajni.

Anupama brings a chair for Rajni and asks her to sit, explaining that the chair itself holds no power, the real power lies in the hands of ordinary people. Turning to the chawl residents, Anupama says she has fulfilled her promise. They fall to their knees, apologising for misunderstanding her. She asks them to stand, admitting that she too made a mistake by trusting Rajni and signing the papers without reading them.

Prerna and Varun then leave the decision of Rajni's punishment to Anupama, leaving Rajni terrified as she begs everyone for forgiveness. The episode ends with the residents requesting Anupama to return back to the chawl.

In the promo, Rajni pleads with Anupama for one last hug, but Anupama refuses. Meanwhile, Prem stops his father from removing Shreenath ji’s picture from the Kothari house, hinting that he may have a plan to save the house.