FIP Urges Grounding Of Boeing B-787s Amid Repeated Electrical Malfunctions And Safety Risks

Mumbai: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has reiterated its demand for the grounding of all Boeing B-787 aircraft and thorough checking of all its electrical systems. President of FIP Capt. C.S. Randhawa said `` from the day after AI-171 crash at Ahmedabad on June12, 2025 we have been insisting on the checking all B-787s for their electrical systems. We gave also gone on record in the media and written mails and letters to the ministry of civil aviation (MOCA) and the directorate-general of civil aviation (DGCA) that the fuel control switches must have moved automatically due to electrical malfunction of Thrust Control Malfunction Accommodation (TCMA). The B-787-800 are also prone to water seepage/leakage into the main electronic bay of the aircraft which can cause electrical malfunctions. On June 12, 2025 AI flight from Vienna to Delhi was declared aircraft on ground ( AOG ) at Vienna due to flooding of the electrical bay. Passengers were deplaned immediately to avoid any accident."

Electrical Hazards

On February 17, 2019 incident involving ANA flight took place at Osaka where both the engines rolled back. An ANA All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-8, registration JA825A performing flight NH-985 from Tokyo Haneda to Osaka Itami (Japan) with 109 passengers and 9 crew, landed on Itami's runway 32L, touched down, the crew deployed the thrust reversers when both engines (Trent 1000) rolled back and shut down. The aircraft rolled out without further incident, came to a stop about 2450 meters/8030 feet down the runway and was disabled. The aircraft was towed off the runway about 40 minutes after landing.

``Today again history has repeated at Heathrow where the left fuel control switch was cutting off after moving the switch to run during start," Capt Randhawa added.

