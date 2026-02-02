Bhiwandi Courier Theft: 18 Laptops Worth ₹12.5 Lakh Replaced With Tiles, Investigation Underway

In a brazen case of cargo theft, as many as 18 laptops worth over ₹12.5 lakh were stolen from a courier transport consignment originating from a warehouse in Bhiwandi. |

Bhiwandi: In a brazen case of cargo theft, as many as 18 laptops worth over ₹12.5 lakh were stolen from a courier transport consignment originating from a warehouse in Bhiwandi. The theft came to light after the consignment reached its destination, where the boxes were found filled with tiles and rubber pieces instead of laptops, pointing to a well-planned act of criminal breach of trust.

Incident Location

According to police the incident took place at the Indian Corporation warehouse complex located at Dive–Anjur in Bhiwandi where Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd operates its storage facility. On September 11, 2025, to 25 September a consignment of laptops was dispatched from the warehouse through an ‘E-Card Courier Transport’ truck for delivery to Bengaluru and Chennai.

Investigations revealed that an unidentified person allegedly tampered with the consignment during transit. The accused is suspected to have carefully removed 18 laptops from the sealed boxes and replaced them with tiles and rubber pieces to avoid immediate detection. The theft went unnoticed until the shipment reached its destination and was opened during the distribution process.

Reported Value

The total value of the stolen laptops has been estimated at ₹12.61 lakh. Following the discovery, Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd conducted an internal verification, after which its manager, Manoj Shivakumar Kalarikkal, approached the NarpolI Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, NarpolI police registered an offence under relevant sections of the BNS pertaining to theft and criminal breach of trust. Police Sub-Inspector Akash Pawar has been assigned the investigation and is currently examining transport records CCTV footage from the warehouse premises and transit points as well as the role of courier staff involved in handling the consignment.

The incident has raised serious concerns over cargo security in Bhiwandi, a major logistics and warehousing hub, where high-value goods are routinely transported across the country. Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify the accused and determine whether the theft was an inside job.

