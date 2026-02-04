UP Triple Suicide: 3 Minor Sisters Jump Off Ghaziabad Residential Society After Parents Object To Gaming Habit | Representational Image

Three minor sisters from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district allegedly jumped off the terrace of their residential building late Wednesday night, reportedly after their parents objected to their online gaming habits.

The girls have been identified as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16). According to sources, the sisters shared a close bond and were rarely seen apart.

Online Gaming Addiction Angle Emerges

As per a media report by NDTV, the trio reportedly developed an addiction to online video games during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were allegedly involved in playing an online, task-based ‘Korean love game’.

The report mentioned that the addiction had reached such an extent that the girls had reportedly stopped attending school, spending most of their time engaged in the game.

The incident took place at Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad, at around 2 am on Wednesday. The girls were rushed for medical help but were declared dead, police sources said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause behind the incident. Officials are examining whether any suicide note or digital evidence exists that could shed light on the circumstances leading to the deaths.

As of now, the exact reason for the alleged suicide remains unclear.