 UP Triple Suicide: 3 Minor Sisters Jump Off Ghaziabad Residential Society After Parents Object To Gaming Habit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Triple Suicide: 3 Minor Sisters Jump Off Ghaziabad Residential Society After Parents Object To Gaming Habit

UP Triple Suicide: 3 Minor Sisters Jump Off Ghaziabad Residential Society After Parents Object To Gaming Habit

Three sisters aged 12, 14 and 16 allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the terrace of their residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad late Wednesday night. The incident occurred at Bharat City around 2 am. Police are probing the case, including a reported online gaming addiction angle, and are searching for any note or digital clues to determine the exact cause.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
UP Triple Suicide: 3 Minor Sisters Jump Off Ghaziabad Residential Society After Parents Object To Gaming Habit | Representational Image

Three minor sisters from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district allegedly jumped off the terrace of their residential building late Wednesday night, reportedly after their parents objected to their online gaming habits.

The girls have been identified as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16). According to sources, the sisters shared a close bond and were rarely seen apart.

Online Gaming Addiction Angle Emerges

As per a media report by NDTV, the trio reportedly developed an addiction to online video games during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were allegedly involved in playing an online, task-based ‘Korean love game’.

FPJ Shorts
'Dhoop Mein Kaala...': Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary Makes Racist Remark About Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy On The 50
'Dhoop Mein Kaala...': Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary Makes Racist Remark About Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy On The 50
Maharashtra: Propylene Gas Tanker Overturns At Khandala, Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Disrupted For Over 12 Hours
Maharashtra: Propylene Gas Tanker Overturns At Khandala, Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Disrupted For Over 12 Hours
Kim Kardashian Goes Completely See-Through For Paris Date Night With F1 Star Lewis Hamilton In Black Lace Catsuit
Kim Kardashian Goes Completely See-Through For Paris Date Night With F1 Star Lewis Hamilton In Black Lace Catsuit
Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Dodges Question On Pakistan Skipping IND vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Dodges Question On Pakistan Skipping IND vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

The report mentioned that the addiction had reached such an extent that the girls had reportedly stopped attending school, spending most of their time engaged in the game.

The incident took place at Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad, at around 2 am on Wednesday. The girls were rushed for medical help but were declared dead, police sources said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
article-image

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause behind the incident. Officials are examining whether any suicide note or digital evidence exists that could shed light on the circumstances leading to the deaths.

As of now, the exact reason for the alleged suicide remains unclear.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, help is available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, help is available. | Contact the AASRA Helpline at 91-9820466726 or the Kiran (Mental Health Rehabilitation) helpline at 1800-599-0019 for immediate assistance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Triple Suicide: 3 Minor Sisters Jump Off Ghaziabad Residential Society After Parents Object To...
UP Triple Suicide: 3 Minor Sisters Jump Off Ghaziabad Residential Society After Parents Object To...
Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run...
Pune Hit-and-Run Case: BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges His Mother Was Deliberately Run...
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Appear Before Supreme Court During SIR Hearing
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Appear Before Supreme Court During SIR Hearing
Punjab News: 3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols
Punjab News: 3 Of Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module Held With 7 Pistols
Karnataka Council Stalled For Second Day Over 'Traitor' Remark On PM Modi
Karnataka Council Stalled For Second Day Over 'Traitor' Remark On PM Modi