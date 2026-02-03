 Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway

A 25-year-old first-year MBBS student, Antariksh Agrawal, was found dead by suicide in his hostel room at MGM Medical College in Indore. His roommate alerted others after getting no response, following which police were informed. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Indore; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore: A 25-year-old medical student, who was pursuing an MBBS degree from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, died by allegedly committing suicide at his hostel room at the institution.

The deceased has been identified as Antariksh Agrawal, who was a first-year MBBS student, police said on Monday.

Police said the body recovered from hanging in room number 43 on the fourth floor of Block-B of the hostel and had been sent for the post-mortem.

The heart-wrenching incident came to light after Antariksh's roommate, Harsh Kaushik, arrived at the hostel during evening hours and knocked on the door from outside.

After getting no response from Antariksh, Harsh alerted the other students in the hostel.

Suspecting something unusual, the students then broke the door open and found that Antariksh was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room.

Subsequently, local area police were informed.

The jurisdiction falls under Sanyogita Ganj police station in the city.

According to police, Antariksh was a first-year MBBS student of the 2025 batch and a resident of Gwalior.

According to official information, Antariksh did not attend the class on Monday.

Confirming the report of a students committing suicide, Tushar Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sanyogita Ganj police station, told media persons that information received regarding the suicide of a medical student at MGM College's boys hostel.

Singh said that the victim's body has been sent for the autopsy and the case is being investigated to ascertain the reason behind the tragic death of the medical student.

The tragic death of medical students or practising doctors has often been reported in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially in big cities -- Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

On January 31, a physiotherapist, Bhanu Mohar (29), who had completed his Bachelor's degree from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur six months back, had died by jumping from a multi-storeyed residential building.

He was a resident of Datia district of Gwalior division.

