CBSE Revises CTET February 2026 Schedule; Exam To Be Held On February 7 And 8

CBSE Revises CTET February 2026 Schedule: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the updated Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) schedule for the February 2026 session. Originally scheduled for February 8, the exam will instead take place over two days, on February 7 and February 8, 2026.

The decision to prolong CTET to two days was made in response to the significant rise in the number of enrolled applicants, per an official notice released by CBSE. According to the board, the updated approach would make it easier for testing centers to handle logistics and guarantee that the test is administered smoothly throughout the nation.

CBSE Revises CTET February 2026 Schedule: Important date and time

CTET 21st Edition Examination Dates: 7 and 8 February 2026

Days: Saturday and Sunday

Exam Cities: 140 cities across India

Exam Schedule:

07 February 2026 (Saturday)

Paper II: 9:30 am to 12:00 noon (Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes)

Paper I: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm (Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes)

08 February 2026 (Sunday)

Paper II: 9:30 am to 12:00 noon (Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes)

Paper I: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm (Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes)

CBSE Revises CTET February 2026 Schedule: Exam language

The Maithili language may soon be an option in the paper, according to information from CBSE CTET. The development followed the approval of a Maithili-related proposal at a National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) meeting.

English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan, Manipuri, Marathi, Bangla, Garo, Khasi, Malayalam, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Sanskrit, and Urdu are among the twenty languages in which CTET is currently offered.

CBSE CTET 2026: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Each question will carry 1 mark

Total marks: 150

Exam duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

No negative marking for incorrect answers

Major focus on Child Development and Pedagogy

The exam will assess reading comprehension, subject knowledge, and teaching aptitude

CBSE CTET 2026: Passing marks

To be qualified for CTET 2026, candidates in the General category must score at least 60%, or 90 out of 150. 82 out of 150 points, or at least 55% of the potential scores, must be earned by SC, ST, OBC, and PwD applicants.Candidates are urged to study quietly, focus on time management and concept clarity, and stay current on the official websites as the test is just a few days away.

Candidates who want to teach Classes 1–8 at central government schools and other establishments that accept CTET scores take the exam. Paper I for primary Classes 1 through 5 and Paper 2 for upper primary Classes 6 through 8 make up the exam's two papers.