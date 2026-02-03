CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Released At cbse.gov.in; Exams Begin February 17

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: The hall ticket for the2026 class 10 and 12 exam has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On the official website, cbse.gov.in, applicants may view and download their CBSE Class 10 and 12 admission cards. The application number and date of birth are the login credentials for the CBSE 10th and 12th hall tickets in 2026. Exams for CBSE grades 10 and 12 will start on February 17.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026; Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the official website.
Step 2: Click the PDF link for the 2026 CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card.
Step 3: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 will be accessible for download on the screen.
Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth as the login credentials.
Step 5: Take a physical copy of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 PDF after saving it.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on hall ticket
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Class (10 or 12)
Examination year (2026)
Exam date(s)
Subject-wise exam schedule
Shift / timing details
Examination centre name
Complete exam centre address
Candidate’s photograph
Candidate’s signature
Important exam-day instructions
CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Revised Schedule
The revised schedule for the Class 10 date sheet is as follows:
Tuesday, 17 Feb 2026: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026: Home Science
Friday, 20 Feb 2026: Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi-Skill (Foundation Course), Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
Saturday, 21 Feb 2026: English Communicative, English Language & Literature
Monday, 23 Feb 2026: Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu (Telangana)
Tuesday, 24 Feb 2026: Elements of Business, Urdu Course B
Wednesday, 25 Feb 2026: Science
Thursday, 26 Feb 2026: Retail, Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
Friday, 27 Feb 2026: Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
Saturday, 28 Feb 2026: Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa
Monday, 02 Mar 2026: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B
Thursday, 05 Mar 2026: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
Friday, 06 Mar 2026: Painting
Saturday, 07 Mar 2026: Social Science
Monday, 09 Mar 2026: Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal, Melodic, Percussion), Hindustani Music (Vocal, Melodic, Percussion), Thai
Tuesday, 10 Mar 2026: French, Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Book-Keeping & Accountancy
Click here to check the revised class 10 board exam datesheet
CBSE Revised Class 12 Board Exam Timetable 2026: Revised exam timetable
February 17, 2026 (Tuesday): Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English/Hindi)
February 18, 2026 (Wednesday): Physical Education
February 19, 2026 (Thursday): Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting
February 20, 2026 (Friday): Physics
February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Automotive; Fashion Studies
February 23, 2026 (Monday): Mass Media Studies; Design Thinking and Innovation
February 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Accountancy
February 25, 2026 (Wednesday): Beauty & Wellness; Typography & Computer Application
February 26, 2026 (Thursday): Geography
February 27, 2026 (Friday): Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)
February 28, 2026 (Saturday): Chemistry
March 2, 2026 (Monday): Urdu Elective/Core; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology
March 5, 2026 (Thursday): Psychology
March 6, 2026 (Friday): Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo
March 7, 2026 (Saturday): Yoga; Electronics & Hardware
March 9, 2026 (Monday): Mathematics; Applied Mathematics
March 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education
March 11, 2026 (Wednesday): Hindustani Music (Melodic/ Percussion Instruments); Health Care; Design
March 12, 2026 (Thursday): English Elective / English Core
March 13, 2026 (Friday): Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
March 14, 2026 (Saturday): Home Science
March 16, 2026 (Monday): Hindi Elective / Hindi Core
March 17, 2026 (Tuesday): Hindustani Music Vocal
March 18, 2026 (Wednesday): Economics
March 19, 2026 (Thursday): Physical Activity Trainer
March 20, 2026 (Friday): Marketing
March 23, 2026 (Monday): Political Science
March 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Retail; Artificial Intelligence
March 25, 2026 (Wednesday): Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology
March 27, 2026 (Friday): Biology
March 28, 2026 (Saturday): Business Studies; Business Administration
March 30, 2026 (Monday): History
April 1, 2026 (Wednesday): Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship
April 2, 2026 (Thursday): National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics
April 4, 2026 (Saturday): Sociology
April 6, 2026 (Monday): Knowledge Traditions & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology
April 7, 2026 (Tuesday): Web Application
April 8, 2026 (Wednesday): Sanskrit Core; French; Taxation
April 9, 2026 (Thursday): Multimedia; Textile Design; Data Science
April 10, 2026 (Friday): Legal Studies