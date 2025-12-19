Selena Gomez Asked If She Has A Mustache? Here's Her Sporting Reply

Celebrities are routinely subjected to scrutiny about how they look, and Selena Gomez recently chose to address one such comment head-on. The singer and actor responded after an Instagram follower asked how she shaves her “Mustache,” referring to a darker area above her upper lip.

In a bare-faced Instagram Stories video shared on Tuesday, 16 December, Gomez explained that the patch was not facial hair. Laughing off the remark, she said the pigmentation was actually melasma, a skin condition she actively manages. “Someone made me laugh because they asked me, ‘How do you shave your mustache?’” she shared. “It’s my melasma. I take care of it and treat it, but yeah, it’s there.” She wasn't able to control her laughter while explaining this to her fans.

Rather than dismissing the question, Gomez took a moment to explain why it occurs. She added that sun exposure plays a major role in triggering the condition and urged her followers to protect their skin. Reminding fans to apply sunscreen regularly, she advised everyone to “be careful” when spending time outdoors.

What is melasma?

Melasma is a common and harmless skin condition that causes brown or blue-grey patches on areas frequently exposed to the sun. It most often appears on the upper lip, cheeks and forehead, but can also affect the neck, arms and back. While benign, melasma can be persistent and challenging to treat, with triggers ranging from ultraviolet exposure and heat to hormonal changes. Dermatologists typically recommend sun protection, topical treatments and lifestyle adjustments to manage it.

Openness amid constant scrutiny

At 33, Gomez has long been candid about her health and appearance, addressing everything from skin concerns to more serious medical issues. She has often chosen transparency over silence, directly confronting rumours and online speculation rather than allowing misinformation to circulate.