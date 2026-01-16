Jennie Turns 30! Look At BLACKPINK Member's Iconic Fashion Moment

By: Aanchal C | January 16, 2026
Jennie Kim, also known as Jennie Ruby Jane or Jennie turned 30 today (January 16, 2026)
She is not just a singer-actor but also one of the most stylish star in the K-pop industry. Take a look:
Talking about her fashion, we couldn't miss her Met Gala debut in 2023 in an iconic black and white Chanel ensemble
Jennie recently made headlines at the 40th Golden Disc Awards in a Maison Margiela red couture gown paired with a $4 million pigeon blood ruby and diamond necklace
Her another Met Gala moment includes from last year, once again turning heads in a Chanel number
During a fashion week, Jennie stunned in a baby blue feathered top, featuring a floor-grazing cape and a black pants
Last but definitely not the least is Jennie's 2024 Met Gala moment in custom blue ensemble by Alaïa
