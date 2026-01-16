 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 16: Armaan Breaks Down As He Gets To Know About Meher's Truth
In today’s episode, Abhira reveals to Armaan that Meher killed her innocent driver. Overwhelmed by guilt, Armaan struggles with his decisions as the family grapples with shocking revelations.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 16: In today’s episode, Vidya confronts Vani for creating chaos. When she asks why Vani did it, Dadi Sa intervenes, asking if Vidya knew the truth about Vani’s family. Seeing Vidya remain silent, Dadi Sa realizes that she already knew.

Meanwhile, Armaan argues with Abhira over her lack of trust in him as a lawyer. Their fight escalates to whether Vani’s father was a criminal and why she lied. Abhira eventually confesses that Meher killed her driver, who was innocent, and tells Armaan that he has unknowingly defended a murderer for the first time.

As Armaan breaks down, Abhira explains that he couldn’t see the truth earlier because the Mittals had bribed the witnesses. Dadi Sa then reassures him that he wasn’t wrong, as he was fighting to protect the firm.

While Dadi Sa blames Anita, Abhira tries to convince her that she wasn’t at fault. The family collectively tries to make Armaan understand that it isn’t his fault, but he leaves quietly, hands joined in resignation.

Meanwhile, Tanya blames Krish for all the chaos. Meher grows angry, realizing Armaan has now discovered the truth. Her father advises her to stay away from Abhira and Vani, but Meher threatens that if she ever encounters them at Jai, she will kill them before facing the consequences.

Armaan is then shown guilt-tripping over his mistakes, while Abhira anxiously urges him to open the door. Overwhelmed, Armaan contemplates drowning himself in the bathtub. As he attempts to, Surekha calls Abhira, saying “Maira…” The scene shifts to a distraught Maira, cutting her clothes, while Vani cries over a family photo.

The episode ends with Maira confessing to her mother that she dislikes Vani. The promo hints at Armaan informing the Mittals that he is re-opening the case.

