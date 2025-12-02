'Mirzapur Is A Show Full Of Misogyny': Rasika Dugal Gets Trolled For Saying She Wouldn't Have Accepted Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Rasika Dugal | Instagram

Actress Rasika Dugal recently attended an event hosted by senior journalist Barkha Dutt, and a video of the Mirzapur actress speaking about misogynistic and propaganda films has gone viral. In the video, she says, "The things that I won't do is celebrate misogyny or be part of a propaganda film. You know, I won't do. Those things are non-negotiable for me."

So, when Dutt asked her if she would have accepted Animal (movie), Rasika said, 'No (very firmly)." The actress further said, "I would be very, very happy to play a character whose politics are not in sync with mine, and I often do. I mean, I am not Beena Tripathi in real life. I don't go around killing people and violating men."

Rasika Dugal, outspoken as ever, says she would have said no to a movie like Animal because her biggest fear is that one day she will accept a project that will inadvertently promote misogyny. With Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, this has been Rasika’s moment in many ways. It was… pic.twitter.com/7uk6LnpnZ3 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 2, 2025

"I am very excited to play a character whose politics are not in sync with mine. That's wildly exciting to me as a performer because then I have to go and understand a mind which I have not understood, and that to me is why I do what I do. But it's important for me that the politics of the project are aligned with mine," Rasika added.

Rasika Dugal Gets Trolled

For her statement, Rasika is getting trolled a lot on social media. A netizen replied to the tweet and wrote, "It is hilarious to say Animal is bad when she has done Mirzapur. I mean a woman "killing" the man who wronged her is fine but a man asking a woman who came to get him killed, to lick his shoe is MISOGYNY ROFL (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "She literally played a character where she sleeps with her father-in law, her maid , she even tries to sleep with her step son! I don’t think she can ever play a lesser character than that 🤣 Mirzapur is show full of misogyny! I guess these actors feel pressured to say some dumb woke shit when ever they get an interview or open audience (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Compared to Mirzapur, Animal is a family movie (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rasika has not yet shared any statement regarding the trolling that she is facing on social media.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur is being made as a movie, and Rasika will be reprising the role of Beena Tripathi in the film.