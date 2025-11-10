Anupamaa Written Update, November 10: Anupama Refuses Pari & Raja’s Divorce, Parag Declares 'Ye Ho Ke Rahega'

Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today's episode of Anupamaa (November 10, 2025), Motiba informs that she is calling Pari and he will have to say as suggested to her. On the other hand, Pari is seen in excitement, thinking that Motiba and her family finally accepted her.

Meanwhile, Anupama and her family are anxious, fearing that Pari and Raja might be asked to stay away from them. They try to make Pari understand that it is not easy to live apart from the family. Since they are not yet independent, Anupama worries about how they will manage to earn a living and support themselves. As Anupama and family comes to Mahi and Gautam's wedding, Anupama thanks Motiba to give Pari another chance.

As Gautam and Mahi go inside the mandap, Ansh warns Gautam that he will expose him in front of the family. He says, "Mujhe pata chal gaya hai tune company me ghapla kiya hai, wo bhi lakhon ka nahi, croro ka. Mai papa ko sab batane wala hun..." Gautam who seems to have another plan, gives a wicked smile.

During the wedding ceremony, Pari approaches Raja and thanks him for standing up to his family for her. Meanwhile, Anupama has a bad feeling, worrying that things might take a turn for the worse. As the kanyadan was about to take place, Mahi asks Parag and Khyati to perform the ritual instead of Anupama, leaving her in tears.

As the wedding concludes, Motiba brings Raja, Pari, and Anupama together for a special announcement. Parag then hands the divorce papers to Anupama, remarking that such notices have become routine in her family. The episode then ends.

Anupamaa November 11 Episode

In the promo of November 11 episode, we could see Anupama throwing away divorce papers. She claims, "Ye duniya ka pehla aisa talak hoga jo isiliye ho aha hai ki ladke ki dadi apna ego nahi handle kr payi." Parag comes in between and says that, "ye talak ho ke rahega." On the other hand, Ansh informs Rahi about the scam Gautam has been doing in the family business. After knowing everything, Rahi calls Anupama saying that's it's important for everyone to know what Gautam has been doing.