Marvel Zombies OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This MCU's Latest Series

Marvel Zombies is an upcoming animated series that is based on Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips's comic of the same name. The miniseries is set to be released on Disney+, and the Indian audience will be able to stream it on JioHotsatar. It comprises four episodes in total, and all of them will drop on the same day.

About Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios shared the trailer on X and wrote, "There’s nowhere left to run. Enter the apocalypse in #MarvelZombies, a Marvel Animation four-part event coming September 24, only on @DisneyPlus." Marvel Zombies explores themes of the corruption of hope, the loss of humanity in the face of despair, the terrifying nature of a zombie apocalypse, and the mature, horror-infused side of the superhero genre. The series is created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. Zeb Wells has written the screenplay of the series.

Plot overview

In the "Marvel Zombies" series, chaos erupts on Earth as a zombie plague, stemming from a virus in the Quantum Realm, infects the Avengers and other heroes. A tight-knit group of survivors, featuring Shang-Chi, Katy, and Yelena Belova, needs to unite to traverse a dystopian, zombie-infested environment while seeking a remedy and a solution to eliminate the super-powered undead menace.

Cast and characters

The anticipated series features the voices of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Kerry Condon as F.R.I.D.A.Y, Todd Williams as Eric Brooks, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, among others.