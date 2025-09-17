Ba***ds of Bollywood Screening: Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia & Other Celebs Attend

By: Ria Sharma | September 17, 2025
The screening of Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood was a star-studded affair with several celebs in attendance. Kajol and Ajay Devgn were among the first ones to arrive
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also arrived at the screening to support Aryan
Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh posed with her son Nirvaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan
Raghav Juyal, who plays a pivotal role in Ba***ds of Bollywood, made a stylish appearance at the screening
Actor Chunky Panday arrived with his wife Bhavana Pandey
Orry arrived wearing a sheer black top, giving the outfit a daring and unconventional vibe. He paired it with high-waisted black trousers
Sussanne Khan opted for a colourful floral mini dress. She posed with her boyfriend Arslan Goni
Actor Manish Chaudhari, who plays the role of a film producer in the show, arrived in an all-black outfit
Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa is also a part of the show. He came along with his wife, actress Seema Pahwa
Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, currently busy with the promotions of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, did not miss the event
Actress Anya Singh, playing the role of a celebrity manager in Aryan's show, looked stunning in a shimmery cutout gown
Actor Rajat Bedi is all set to make his comeback with Ba***ds of Bollywood
Actress Gautami Kapoor looked beautiful in a black mini dress. She is also a part of the cast
Sahher Bambba will be seen playing the lead role in the show opposite Lakshya
Actress Mona Singh, who will be seen as Lakshya's mother in the show, looked stunning in a beige saree
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee also arrived the show's special screening in Mumbai with his wife Priya
Maheep Kapoor dazzled in a blue jumpsuit. She was all smiles as she posed with actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's wife, entrepreneur Mira Kapoor, arrived in a black outfit
As always, Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn in a shimmery high-slit gown
Thanks For Reading!