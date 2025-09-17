Ba***ds of Bollywood Screening: Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia & Other Celebs Attend

By: Ria Sharma | September 17, 2025

The screening of Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood was a star-studded affair with several celebs in attendance. Kajol and Ajay Devgn were among the first ones to arrive

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also arrived at the screening to support Aryan

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh posed with her son Nirvaan Khan and Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan

Raghav Juyal, who plays a pivotal role in Ba***ds of Bollywood, made a stylish appearance at the screening

Actor Chunky Panday arrived with his wife Bhavana Pandey

Orry arrived wearing a sheer black top, giving the outfit a daring and unconventional vibe. He paired it with high-waisted black trousers

Sussanne Khan opted for a colourful floral mini dress. She posed with her boyfriend Arslan Goni

Actor Manish Chaudhari, who plays the role of a film producer in the show, arrived in an all-black outfit

Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa is also a part of the show. He came along with his wife, actress Seema Pahwa

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, currently busy with the promotions of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, did not miss the event

Actress Anya Singh, playing the role of a celebrity manager in Aryan's show, looked stunning in a shimmery cutout gown

Actor Rajat Bedi is all set to make his comeback with Ba***ds of Bollywood

Actress Gautami Kapoor looked beautiful in a black mini dress. She is also a part of the cast

Sahher Bambba will be seen playing the lead role in the show opposite Lakshya

Actress Mona Singh, who will be seen as Lakshya's mother in the show, looked stunning in a beige saree

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee also arrived the show's special screening in Mumbai with his wife Priya

Maheep Kapoor dazzled in a blue jumpsuit. She was all smiles as she posed with actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's wife, entrepreneur Mira Kapoor, arrived in a black outfit

As always, Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn in a shimmery high-slit gown

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra Shares Mushy Photos With Nick Jonas On His 33rd Birthday
Find out More