Priyanka Chopra Shares Mushy Photos With Nick Jonas On His 33rd Birthday

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 17, 2025
Actress Priyanka Chopra shared loved-up photos with husband Nick Jonas to celebrate his 33rd birthday, and it was all things cute!
Photo Via Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wished Nick Jonas, expressing that she is 'so grateful to share life' with him
Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos with Nick Jonas from 2018 to 2025
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started dating in May 2018, following their first public meeting at the Met Gala in 2017
The duo got engaged on Priyanka's 36th birthday in London, with Nick proposing using a huge cushion-cut Tiffany & Co. ring worth approximately ₹2.1 crore
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan in 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a 10-year age difference, with the actress being older than him
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, via surrogacy