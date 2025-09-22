 Kevin Hart Makes A Smashing Debut In India With His Show In Mumbai; Samay Raina Calls It 'Amazing'
Comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart had his first stand-up comedy show in India on Sunday, September 21, 2025. As a part of his tour, Acting My Age, he performed at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. Indian comedian Samay Raina attended Hart's show and also met him. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

The famous comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart made his stand-up debut in India on Sunday, September 21, 2025. As a part of his tour, Acting My Age, he performed at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. The show was sold out, and there were around 3000 people in the audience.

Indian comedian Samay Raina also attended Hart's show and even met him backstage. Raina shared the picture the international comedian and wrote, "Congratulations Kevin Hart for the amazing show in Mumbai. Loved the energy (sic)." Check out the post below...

article-image

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, looking at the amazing response to his show, Kevin said, "Mumbai... wow, wow, wow. I was really excited about coming to India. This is my first time here and you've been exactly what I expected you to be like. Amazing."

Earlier, Kevin was going to perform in India in April this year. He was scheduled to perform at the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi on April 30. However, his tour was postponed due to the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir.

Even cricketer Shreyas Iyer was a part of the audience at Kevin's show in Mumbai. According to reports, the comedian, during his stand-up performance, joked about his divorce, his back pain, and a lot more.

article-image

Kevin Hart Movies

Apart from his stand-up comedy, Kevin is known for his amazing performances in Hollywood films like Jumanji, Night School, Fatherhood, Sacry Movie, and others.

His upcoming film is 72 Hours which is also produced by him. It also stars Teyana Taylor, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry, Kam Patterson, Marcello Hernandez, Mason Gooding, and Michael Mando. While the release date of the movie is not yet announced, it is slated to premiere on Netflix.

