Virat Kohli Playfully Taps Rohit Sharma's Back With His Bat During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a playful moment. | (Credits: X)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli had a playful moment with Rohit Sharma during their partnership against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With Rohit wearing his gloves after removing it briefly during the drinks break, Kohli playfully taped the former Indian captain's back with the bat.

Kohli faced intense scrutiny after the first two games as he bagged two ducks, while Rohit made a fighting 73 in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit continued his good run in Sydney with a pristine 121*, while Kohli also returned to form with an unbeaten 74 as the duo stitched an unbeaten stand of 168 to help the Men in Blue gun down 237 with nine wickets to spare. As a result, the Men in Blue also prevented a series whitewash.

Both returned to their vintage best in Sydney, silencing their detractors. Watch the playful moment as below:

"We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives" - Rohit Sharma

Speaking after the match, Rohit said it was challenging to play in the Australian conditions and that the young players will take plenty of positives despite not winning the series. He stated:

"You expect tough conditions in Australia. Quality bowlers. Gotta understand things and try your best. Haven't played for a long time, good prep. Slightly confident coming in. We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives. Young side, there will be a lot of learnings for them. When I came into the squad, I remember how seniors helped us, it's now our job to do the same. Never easy playing in Australia, just abroad."

India and Australia will turn their attention to the five-game T20I series.