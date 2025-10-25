 'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team India Get A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team India Get A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney

'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team India Get A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney

With this victory, India not only restored some pride but also gained crucial momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 series. For fans, it was a night of joy and reassurance, a reminder that when Rohit and Kohli click together, India still looks unbeatable.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

Team India bounced back in style to avoid a series whitewash, defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. Chasing a modest target of 237, the Men in Blue made light work of it, with Rohit Sharma leading from the front with a sublime century, while Virat Kohli silenced critics with a steady and composed knock after two rare ducks in the previous games.

Fans across social media erupted with relief and excitement as India finally got their rhythm back after a disappointing start to the series. Many lauded Rohit Sharma’s effortless stroke play, calling his century a “masterclass in controlled aggression.”

Read Also
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Injures Himself After Taking Spectacular Catch To Dismiss Alex...
article-image
Read Also
'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After...
article-image

Memes and celebratory posts flooded X (formerly Twitter) as Indian fans expressed relief over avoiding a 3–0 sweep. Others appreciated the bowlers for setting up the win with disciplined spells that restricted Australia to a below-par total.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

FPJ Shorts
'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team India Get A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney
'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team India Get A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74* As Team India Avoid Series Whitewash With 9-Wicket Victory In Sydney
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74* As Team India Avoid Series Whitewash With 9-Wicket Victory In Sydney
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation
'Extra Special Coming From You...': Aneet Padda REACTS After Receiving Warm Punjabi Welcome From Ayushmann Khurrana For Shakti Shalini
'Extra Special Coming From You...': Aneet Padda REACTS After Receiving Warm Punjabi Welcome From Ayushmann Khurrana For Shakti Shalini

With this victory, India not only restored some pride but also gained crucial momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 series. For fans, it was a night of joy and reassurance, a reminder that when Rohit and Kohli click together, India still looks unbeatable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team...

'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74* As Team India Avoid Series Whitewash With...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74* As Team India Avoid Series Whitewash With...

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation

Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50...

Massive Record Breached! Virat Kohli Overtakes Kumar Sangakkara's Tally In Sydney To Become 2nd...

Massive Record Breached! Virat Kohli Overtakes Kumar Sangakkara's Tally In Sydney To Become 2nd...