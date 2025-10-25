'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team India Get A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney

Image: JioHotstar/X

Team India bounced back in style to avoid a series whitewash, defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. Chasing a modest target of 237, the Men in Blue made light work of it, with Rohit Sharma leading from the front with a sublime century, while Virat Kohli silenced critics with a steady and composed knock after two rare ducks in the previous games.

Fans across social media erupted with relief and excitement as India finally got their rhythm back after a disappointing start to the series. Many lauded Rohit Sharma’s effortless stroke play, calling his century a “masterclass in controlled aggression.”

Memes and celebratory posts flooded X (formerly Twitter) as Indian fans expressed relief over avoiding a 3–0 sweep. Others appreciated the bowlers for setting up the win with disciplined spells that restricted Australia to a below-par total.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

With this victory, India not only restored some pride but also gained crucial momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 series. For fans, it was a night of joy and reassurance, a reminder that when Rohit and Kohli click together, India still looks unbeatable.