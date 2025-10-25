IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Injures Himself After Taking Spectacular Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey; Video

Team India’s Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of brilliance and paid the price for it while taking a sensational catch to remove Alex Carey during the 33rd over of the third ODI against Australia.

On the fourth ball of the over from Harshit Rana, Carey attempted to slap a short delivery outside off down the ground, but the shot took a top edge and flew toward deep third. Iyer sprinted back with the flight, kept his eyes on the ball, and dived full length to complete a spectacular tumbling catch.

The joy quickly turned into concern as Iyer stayed down on the turf in visible pain and holding his ribs, prompting teammates to rush over and check on him. He was seen heading back to the dressing room besides the physio

India looks to restrict Australia under 300

Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar applied breakes to Australia's scoring by picking up 2 wickets apiece in the ongoing thrid ODI in Sydney. Harshit accounted for wickets of ALex Carey and Mitchell Owen, while Sundar got wickets of Matthew Short and well set Matt Renshaw.

Team India re playing for the pride havign already surrendered the series after losing in Perth and Adelaide. Coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill opeted for two changes in the playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav finally got his chance in the ODI series vs Australia, coming in to the Indian team after Nitish Kumar Reddy missed out due to an injury. Prasidh Krishna also comes in, with Nathan Ellis coming in for the hosts. The battle in SCG is about prestige and pride. While Gill would not want his first venture as an ODI captain to end in a humiliating whitewash.