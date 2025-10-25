Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Picks Up Indian Flag Dropped On Ground After Team India's Phenomenal Victory In Sydney; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

Virat Kohli once again showed why he’s admired not just for his cricketing brilliance but also for his respect and humility. Following India’s emphatic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, the star batter was seen picking up the Indian flag that had accidentally fallen to the ground after a fan dropped it from the stands.

As Kohli made his way back to the dressing room following India’s successful run chase, the moment unfolded when a fan leaned over to wave the national flag and lost grip of it. Kohli immediately noticed, paused, and bent down to pick up the tricolour before handing it back to the fan with a polite gesture, ensuring the flag didn’t touch the ground for long.

The act, captured by cameras and fans present at the stadium, quickly went viral on social media.