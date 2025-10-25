 Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Picks Up Indian Flag Dropped On Ground After Team India's Phenomenal Victory In Sydney; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHeartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Picks Up Indian Flag Dropped On Ground After Team India's Phenomenal Victory In Sydney; Video

Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Picks Up Indian Flag Dropped On Ground After Team India's Phenomenal Victory In Sydney; Video

The act, captured by cameras and fans present at the stadium, quickly went viral on social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

Virat Kohli once again showed why he’s admired not just for his cricketing brilliance but also for his respect and humility. Following India’s emphatic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, the star batter was seen picking up the Indian flag that had accidentally fallen to the ground after a fan dropped it from the stands.

As Kohli made his way back to the dressing room following India’s successful run chase, the moment unfolded when a fan leaned over to wave the national flag and lost grip of it. Kohli immediately noticed, paused, and bent down to pick up the tricolour before handing it back to the fan with a polite gesture, ensuring the flag didn’t touch the ground for long.

The act, captured by cameras and fans present at the stadium, quickly went viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Horse Racing: Sandesh Akhade Set For Another Championship Title

Horse Racing: Sandesh Akhade Set For Another Championship Title

'Two Games & Suddenly Everyone’s A Critic': Suniel Shetty Takes Brutal Dig At Detractors After...

'Two Games & Suddenly Everyone’s A Critic': Suniel Shetty Takes Brutal Dig At Detractors After...

Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Picks Up Indian Flag Dropped On Ground After Team...

Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Picks Up Indian Flag Dropped On Ground After Team...

‘Don’t Know If We’ll Return’: Rohit Sharma Makes Big Statement About Future Tours To...

‘Don’t Know If We’ll Return’: Rohit Sharma Makes Big Statement About Future Tours To...

'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team...

'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team...