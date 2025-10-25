IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Why Was Nitish Kumar Reddy Left Out Of Team India's Playing XI?

Image: BCCI/X

Team India lost their 18th consecutive toss in ODI matches with Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh deciding to bat first in the final ODI in Sydney. Having lost the series, Team India made two changes in the playing XI with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna drafted into the team in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh.

Reddy, meanwhile was ruled out of the match due to an injury. The BCCI provided an update on his injury stating, "Nitish Kumar R eddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis."

Nitish had failed to pick a single wicket in the first two matches with his medium-pace bowling and scored 27 runs.

Australia bat first in Sydney

Meanwhile, Australia have won the toss and decided to bat first in the third ODI. They are already 2-0 ahead in the series after winning the first and second ODIs by seven and two wickets respectively.

Australia playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India’s playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj