Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo

Deepika Padukone is clearly ready to slow down and soak in some festive calm. The Bollywood actress has slipped into holiday mode with effortless ease, serving fresh vacation-style inspiration. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a series of breezy pictures with the caption, "brb, jumping into holiday mode!", instantly setting the mood for relaxed, feel-good fashion.

Decoding Deepika's breezy look

For her laid-back yet polished look, Deepika chose a pristine white midi dress from homegrown label Eka. The ivory number, which costs ₹30,000, featured slim adjustable straps and a flattering V-neckline. Designed with softly gathered tiers, the silhouette flows beautifully, making it ideal for warm-weather lounging or a casual holiday stroll.

What truly elevates the dress is its craftsmanship. Made from a cotton-silk blend, the fabric showcases a subtle handblock collage print, accented with delicate multicoloured floral embroidery scattered across the dress. The embroidered panels are carefully hand-cut and placed, giving the outfit a refined, artisanal finish. Adding to its charm, the hemline is detailed with scalloped embroidery in a matching tone, keeping the look elegant without being overpowering.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika layered the dress with a white jacket featuring puffed sleeves, adding structure to the otherwise flowy look. She kept things practical and chic with beige Louis Vuitton Sneakerina, which comes with a hefty price tag of ₹96,000, bringing the total cost of her chic look to ₹126,000.

Her beauty look stayed true to her minimal aesthetic. Soft nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-defined lashes, rosy cheeks, and a hint of highlighter enhanced her natural glow, while a nude lip tied everything together. Deepika wore her hair loose in soft curls with a centre part, perfectly complementing the relaxed holiday vibe.