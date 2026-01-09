No Tax Hike, Green Energy Projects: BJP Promises Cleaner, Smarter Navi Mumbai In 2026 Manifesto

BJP Promises Cleaner, Smarter Navi Mumbai In 2026 Manifesto |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the 2026 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, placing a strong emphasis on air quality improvement and urban sustainability, alongside promises of no tax hike and expanded civic infrastructure.

Leadership Present at Launch

The manifesto was released by BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and forest minister Ganesh Naik in the presence of former MP and election in-charge Dr Sanjeev Naik, Navi Mumbai BJP district president Rajesh Patil, former MLA Sandeep Naik, former mayor Sagar Naik, and other party leaders.

Focus on Planned Development

Addressing the gathering, Chavan said Navi Mumbai continues to lead Maharashtra in planned urban development, crediting Ganesh Naik’s long-term vision. Naik said a 30-year development roadmap has been prepared, with a key focus on environmental sustainability. “To ensure clean air and better living conditions, we are committed to a Zero Dust Policy and comprehensive measures to improve the city’s air quality,” he said.

Measures to Improve Air Quality

With air pollution emerging as a major concern in the region, the manifesto promises strict dust control at construction sites, improved road-cleaning mechanisms, protection and beautification of lakes, and expansion of green energy projects, including solar power initiatives. These measures, the party said, aim to significantly improve the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI).

Water Supply and Tax Policy

Naik also announced plans to acquire the Poshir dam to ensure permanent drinking water supply for the growing population. He reiterated the party’s commitment to no increase in property tax or water charges for the next 20 years, stating that Navi Mumbai’s development would continue without burdening citizens.

Urban Redevelopment Plans

Other key proposals include slum redevelopment through the municipal corporation with land ownership rights, promotion of self-redevelopment of buildings, and the cancellation of the triple penalty on “need-based” constructions. CIDCO homes will be converted from leasehold to freehold, Naik said.

Healthcare and Education Initiatives

On healthcare and education, the manifesto promises a 500-bed hospital with a 100-bed ICU, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, additional English and CBSE schools, and full operational capacity of all municipal hospitals with modern German technology-based operation theatres.

Transport and Mobility Focus

Urban mobility and environment-friendly transport also feature prominently, with commitments to improve last-mile connectivity through e-cycles, e-scooters and feeder buses, multi-level parking facilities, and the fast-tracking of key road projects, including the Ghansoli–Airoli Palm Beach Road and Turbhe–Kharghar Road.

Youth and Senior Citizen Programs

Special focus has been placed on the younger generation, with plans for AI-enabled co-working hubs, content creation studios, stress relief centres and modern creches, while senior citizens will continue to receive free travel on NMMT buses and expanded recreation centres.

Balancing Growth with Sustainability

The party said the manifesto aims to balance rapid urban growth with environmental protection, positioning cleaner air and improved AQI as central to Navi Mumbai’s future development.

