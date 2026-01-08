 Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Launch Joint Attack On Mahayuti Govt; Key Points From Saamana Interview | VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS leader Raj Thackeray jointly attacked the Mahayuti government in their first-ever interview together. Responding to CM Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks, Raj questioned his moral authority on corruption, while Uddhav accused the ruling alliance of working for contractors and Delhi-based leadership rather than Maharashtra’s interests.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
For the first time, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave a joint interview to Saamana newspaper. Its first part was released on Thursday wherein both cousins launched a strong attack on the ruling Mahayuti government during the interview.

Raj Slams Corruption Charge

Responding to CM Devendra Fadnavis’s remark describing the Uddhav–Raj alliance as “corrupt and confused,” Raj Thackeray said Fadnavis had no moral right to speak on corruption. Raj recalled that Fadnavis had once brought alleged evidence of the irrigation scam against Ajit Pawar on a bullock cart, but is now sharing power with him. “If there was so much evidence, who stopped you from taking action against Ajit Pawar?” Raj questioned.

Drug Case, Shinde Targeted

Referring to Eknath Shinde’s remark in the Nagpur Assembly comparing Uddhav Thackeray to “Rehman Dakait,” Uddhav said the real “Pablo Escobar of Maharashtra” should also be identified first. Uddhav alleged that during a recent drug seizure worth crores in a Satara factory, the name of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s brother surfaced but the matter was later suppressed. Raj Thackeray demanded an investigation into massive election spending and the rising drug trade in the state.

‘Masters Sit in Delhi’

Raj Thackeray said that although Maharashtra has Marathi rulers, their “masters sit in Delhi” and are working to weaken Mumbai and Maharashtra, adding that this conspiracy would be defeated. Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the present rulers are working only for contractors, not for the state, and are more in love with power than Maharashtra.

Marathi Under Delhi Control
On the issue of “Marathi versus Marathi” politics, Uddhav said the rulers may be Marathi but they work under the command of Delhi-based leadership.

Divide-and-Rule Allegation

Raj Thackeray compared current leaders to birds of prey, alleging they are being used to break their own people and divide Marathi society along caste lines to prevent unity.

