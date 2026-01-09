Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Slams NMMC, Alleges ₹3,000 Crore Fraud

Mumbai: BJP minister Ganesh Naik launched a scathing attack on the affairs of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which falls under the administrative control of the Urban Development Department (UDD), headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Political Tensions Ahead of Elections

Without naming Shinde, Naik said Navi Mumbai suffered significantly during the period when Devendra Fadnavis was not the chief minister. His remarks are likely to irk the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is contesting the upcoming NMMC elections independently. The BJP, under Ganesh Naik – who has traditionally wielded strong influence over the city’s politics – has also decided to go solo.

Manifesto Launch Event

Naik made these remarks while releasing the BJP’s manifesto for the NMMC elections in Navi Mumbai, in the presence of the party’s state president Ravindra Chavan.

Allegations of Financial Irregularities

Demanding a full audit of all works undertaken by the NMMC over the last five years, Naik alleged that the civic body, which was under an administrator’s rule during this period, witnessed a fraud amounting to Rs3,000 crore. He further claimed that the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) had caused major losses to the city. Criticising the current floor space index (FSI) allocations, Naik said these 'gifts' would disturb Navi Mumbai’s planned landscape.

CIDCO Plot Controversy

Naik also targeted the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which functions under the UDD, alleging that its officials were selling plots reserved for NMMC projects.

BJP Promises Own Mayor

Speaking on the occasion, Chavan asserted that the BJP would have its own mayor in Navi Mumbai. According to the BJP manifesto, water charges and property taxes will not be increased for the next 20 years.

