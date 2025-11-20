US President Donald Trump Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act, Orders Public Release Of All Investigation Records After Months Of Pressure

United States President Donald Trump | X

Washington DC, US: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a key piece of legislation that mandates the public release of key documents related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The move comes after sustained political pressure from lawmakers across party lines who argued that making the records public was crucial for accountability and transparency.

The bill advanced rapidly through Congress this week. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed it with an overwhelming 427–1 vote, signalling rare bipartisan agreement on the need for disclosure. Hours later, the Senate cleared the bill through unanimous consent, ensuring it reached the President’s desk by Wednesday morning.

"...At my direction, the Dept. of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Admin did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him.

Trump Confirms Signing Of Epstein Files Transparency Act

Trump confirmed the signing through a social media post, stating that the Act directs the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all records connected to Epstein within a stipulated 30-day window. The DOJ is now legally required to comply, barring limited redactions that protect the identities of victims or safeguard information tied to ongoing investigations.

Speaking at an unrelated press briefing, Attorney General Pam Bondi reiterated that the department would ensure 'maximum transparency' while prioritising the safety and privacy of survivors, as reported by NewsX. She also stated that although the law compels full disclosure, the DOJ must still exercise caution over sensitive material, especially where minors are involved.

What Are The Epstein Files?

The Epstein files are expected to include a wide range of materials gathered across multiple criminal probes, transcripts of interviews with victims and witnesses, correspondence, travel logs, seized items from Epstein’s properties and internal investigative notes. These documents have long been at the centre of public scrutiny due to Epstein’s high-profile connections and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death in custody in 2019.

The renewed push for transparency gained momentum following the recent release of over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate, some of which mentioned Trump and other prominent individuals. Although those documents did not suggest wrongdoing by any such figures, they reignited public demand for complete disclosure of government-held files.

Momentum for the bill accelerated after several Epstein survivors appeared at the US Capitol, urging lawmakers to act. One survivor spoke of enduring 'institutional betrayal' for years, saying that the public had a right to know the full extent of Epstein's operations and the failures that enabled him. With the law now in place, the coming month is expected to bring one of the most extensive public releases of investigative material in a high-profile criminal case.