Caught On Camera: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Mowed Down Over Payment Dispute At Petrol Pump

Dhaka: Another incident of violence against minorities in Bangladesh has come to light. A Hindu man was crushed to death by an SUV, which reportedly belonged to a former Bangladesh Nationalist Party worker.

The 30-year-old victim, Ripon Saha, a fuel station worker, tried to stop the vehicle from leaving the petrol pump without paying for fuel, but the car allegedly ran over him before fleeing. The incident took place on Friday. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

Accused Arrested

Reportedly, police seized the vehicle involved in the incident and arrested Abul Hashem, a local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), from his residence in Sadar Upazila. Another individual, identified as the driver of the vehicle, was also taken into custody.

"We will file a murder case. The worker stood in front of the car after they refused to pay for fuel and they ran him over before fleeing," Rajbari Sadar Police chief Khondakar Ziaur Rahman was quoted as saying by bdnews24.com.

Reportedly, the SUV took fuel worth Rs 3,710 from the filling station at around 4:30 am on Friday. After the car appeared to leave without paying, Saha stood in front of the vehicle to stop it. However, the driver ran over him and fled, killing Saha on the spot.

Past Incident

This incident comes days after a Hindu man was beaten and hacked to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni, on the night of 11 January.