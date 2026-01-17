'Saw An Officer Fire 2 Shots': Transcripts Of 911 Calls Reveal Shocking Details After ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

X

Minneapolis: Newly released 911 call transcripts from South Minneapolis have captured the chaos and confusion that unfolded minutes after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on January 7.

According to reports cited by The New York Times and other international media outlets, emergency calls began pouring in around 9:38 a.m., moments after federal agents fired into Good’s vehicle.

9:38 AM: First Calls Describe Shooting

One of the earliest callers told emergency dispatchers, “I saw an ICE officer fire two shots through her windshield into the driver. She tried to drive away but crashed into the nearest vehicle that was parked,” as quoted by The New York Times.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another bystander said, “They just shot a lady, point-blank range in her car.”

Multiple calls captured screaming, panic among the callers.

Distress And Confusion On The Line

A distressed caller was heard saying, “She’s fing dead. They fing shot her,”a quote reported by Fox News and HuffPost.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another caller pleaded repeatedly, “Send an ambulance, please.”

Several bystanders claimed the woman was shot after refusing to open her car door, a detail echoed across multiple transcripts cited by NYT and Forbes.

Federal Caller Requests Assistance

Around 9:39 a.m., a caller identified in reports as a federal or Homeland Security official contacted emergency services, requesting medical assistance and local police support.

“We had officers stuck in a vehicle and agitators on scene… shots fired, ”the caller said, according to NBC News.

The caller declined to provide details about the shooter, adding to the confusion reflected in the transcripts.

9:42 AM: Emergency Responders Arrive

Fire department incident reports state that paramedics arrived at the scene around 9:42 a.m. and found Good unresponsive in the driver’s seat, with multiple gunshot wounds. CPR was administered before she was transported to a hospital, where she was declared dead.