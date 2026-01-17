 'Saw An Officer Fire 2 Shots': Transcripts Of 911 Calls Reveal Shocking Details After ICE Shooting In Minneapolis
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Saw An Officer Fire 2 Shots': Transcripts Of 911 Calls Reveal Shocking Details After ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

'Saw An Officer Fire 2 Shots': Transcripts Of 911 Calls Reveal Shocking Details After ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

Newly released 911 call transcripts reveal chaos moments after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7. Calls beginning around 9:38 a.m. capture bystanders screaming, reporting shots fired into her car, and urgently pleading for help, intensifying debate over the federal account of the incident.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
X

Minneapolis: Newly released 911 call transcripts from South Minneapolis have captured the chaos and confusion that unfolded minutes after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on January 7.

According to reports cited by The New York Times and other international media outlets, emergency calls began pouring in around 9:38 a.m., moments after federal agents fired into Good’s vehicle.

9:38 AM: First Calls Describe Shooting

One of the earliest callers told emergency dispatchers, “I saw an ICE officer fire two shots through her windshield into the driver. She tried to drive away but crashed into the nearest vehicle that was parked,” as quoted by The New York Times.

FPJ Shorts
'Being Harassed Here, Cannot Live Without Children': Indian Woman's Heartbreaking Audio Clip Goes Viral After Recent Pakistan Marriage
'Being Harassed Here, Cannot Live Without Children': Indian Woman's Heartbreaking Audio Clip Goes Viral After Recent Pakistan Marriage
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Out On OTT : Here's To Know Everything About Miniseries Based On 1929 Novel Of The Same Name
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Out On OTT : Here's To Know Everything About Miniseries Based On 1929 Novel Of The Same Name
Splitsvilla 16: Simran Bahl Vs Anuj Sharma; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?
Splitsvilla 16: Simran Bahl Vs Anuj Sharma; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?
'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO
'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO

Another bystander said, “They just shot a lady, point-blank range in her car.”

Multiple calls captured screaming, panic among the callers.

Distress And Confusion On The Line

A distressed caller was heard saying, “She’s fing dead. They fing shot her,”a quote reported by Fox News and HuffPost.

Another caller pleaded repeatedly, “Send an ambulance, please.”

Several bystanders claimed the woman was shot after refusing to open her car door, a detail echoed across multiple transcripts cited by NYT and Forbes.

Federal Caller Requests Assistance

Around 9:39 a.m., a caller identified in reports as a federal or Homeland Security official contacted emergency services, requesting medical assistance and local police support.

“We had officers stuck in a vehicle and agitators on scene… shots fired, ”the caller said, according to NBC News.

The caller declined to provide details about the shooter, adding to the confusion reflected in the transcripts.

9:42 AM: Emergency Responders Arrive

Fire department incident reports state that paramedics arrived at the scene around 9:42 a.m. and found Good unresponsive in the driver’s seat, with multiple gunshot wounds. CPR was administered before she was transported to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Saw An Officer Fire 2 Shots': Transcripts Of 911 Calls Reveal Shocking Details After ICE Shooting...
'Saw An Officer Fire 2 Shots': Transcripts Of 911 Calls Reveal Shocking Details After ICE Shooting...
'I’m Alive, I’m Safe': Video Released By Grey Bull Rescue Team Shows How Nobel Laureate Maria...
'I’m Alive, I’m Safe': Video Released By Grey Bull Rescue Team Shows How Nobel Laureate Maria...
What Is Choppelganger? This Viral Gen Z Slang Can Be Insulting To Some; Know Why
What Is Choppelganger? This Viral Gen Z Slang Can Be Insulting To Some; Know Why
'Should Have Been South Korea Of Middle East, But...': Reza Pahlavi Slams Khamenei Regime Amid Iran...
'Should Have Been South Korea Of Middle East, But...': Reza Pahlavi Slams Khamenei Regime Amid Iran...
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation