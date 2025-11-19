Indore News: Man Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.3 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man for possessing drugs worth Rs 1.3 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

According to DCP (Crime) Rajesh Tripathi, the team caught the accused — identified as Mayur alias Bunty Pachouri, a resident of Gandhi Nagar — from Shivaji Nagar. During the search, the crime branch recovered more than 12 grams of brown sugar, valued at around Rs 1.3 lakh in the international market. A motorcycle was also seized.

Police said the accused works as a daily-wage labourer and has around six previous criminal cases registered against him in the city. Mayur allegedly admitted that he bought the drug at a lower rate and sold it at higher prices to addicts. A case under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Man caught while carrying drugs

Another man was arrested on Wednesday with brown sugar worth Rs 1.3 lakh in the Palasia area. According to Palasia police station in-charge Surendra Singh Raghuwanshi, the accused, identified as Aditya Borasi — a resident of Badi Gwaltoli — was caught from the Khajrana service lane. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of about 11.98 grams of brown sugar. His motorcycle was also seized. He has been booked under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act and is being questioned regarding the source of the drugs.

Two arrested with over 5 kg of ganja

The Hira Nagar police team arrested two men with more than 5 kilograms of ganja on Tuesday. Police said that during patrol, two persons travelling in an auto-rickshaw attempted to flee but were caught. A search led to the recovery of over 5 kg of ganja from the vehicle. The accused were identified as Deepak Jadhav of Rau and Ayush from Khargone. Both are being questioned about the source of the recovered drugs.