MP News: Notice Issued to Property Owner in Mhow Over Alleged Unauthorized Construction

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow Cantonment Board has issued a public notice to the occupants and legal heirs of a residential property identified as House No. 1371, Survey No. 245/1245, located in the Mukeri Mohalla area, for alleged unauthorized construction.

According to the notice, the department had previously issued multiple communications dating back to 1996 and 1997 under relevant sections of the Cantonments Act, 1924, directing the removal of the unauthorized construction. However, despite repeated notifications, the construction in question was reportedly not removed.

The latest notice instructs the current occupant or legal heirs of the property to remove the unauthorized structure within three days. If the direction is not complied with, the board will undertake removal action independently, and the costs incurred will be recovered from the concerned party as per the provisions of the Cantonments Act.

The notice emphasizes adherence to regulations governing construction activities within cantonment limits and warns of enforcement measures in case of non-compliance.