 Indore News: Food Business Shut Down Inside Pharmacy
Acting on the instructions of district collector Shivam Verma to take strict action against adulteration, a joint team of the district administration and the Food and Drugs Administration inspected the pharmacy in Greater Brajeshwari. The pharmacy in-charge and pharmacist, Uzer Khan, was present during the inspection.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
Indore News: Food Business Shut Down Inside Pharmacy | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration took action in Pipliyahana on Wednesday and shut down a food business being run inside a well-known pharmacy branch that was operating without a valid food licence.

During the search, the team found that, apart from medicines, the shop was also selling various food items, including ready-to-serve fruit beverages, protein powder, infant food and multivitamin food products. These items were kept for sale without any food licence or registration displayed on the premises.

Officials collected two samples of ready-to-serve fruit beverages. As there was no valid food licence, the sale of all food items at the pharmacy was stopped immediately. The case of running a food business without a licence or registration will be presented in court once the sample test reports are received under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Officials said that ensuring pure and safe food for citizens remains the administration s top priority. All collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed analysis, and further action will be taken after the reports arrive.

